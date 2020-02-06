Jessica Simpson Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Red Snakeskin Dress

Pop star Jessica Simpson has been delighting her 5.1 million Instagram followers with smoking hot snaps of her ensembles worn while out promoting her recently released memoir, Open Book. Jessica has been including the hashtag #OpenBookLOOKS on all her outfit posts taken during promotional appearances, and the blond bombshell has been mixing it up with plenty of different looks.

In one of her latest posts, Jessica looked red hot in a deep red snakeskin maxi dress that clung to her curves. The dress had a closed neckline that hid her cleavage, but the silhouette followed the lines of her body and came all the way to her ankles. She amped up the edginess of the look even more by layering a black leather jacket over it.

Jessica continued the snakeskin theme in her footwear as well, and rocked a pair of pointed-toe snakeskin boots to complete the ensemble. She didn’t appear to be wearing any jewelry beyond a ring, but she added a pair of bold red-framed sunglasses to tie together the look. Jessica’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she parted her hair in the middle for a modern, sexy look.

The blond beauty posed with both hands on her hips outside, and a gathering of photographers and paparazzi were visible behind a metal barrier in the background. Jessica tagged a wide variety of accounts in the picture, from her glam squad, including her hair stylist and makeup artist, to some of the designers behind the look, such as Alexander Wang, Balenciaga and Gucci.

Jessica’s followers couldn’t get enough of the red hot ensemble, and the post received over 50,500 likes within just two hours, including a like from country cutie Jessie James Decker. The post also racked up 800 comments in the same time frame as her eager followers showered her with praise.

“Mama! You are looking GOOOOOOOOOOD! IM OBSESSED WITH THIS! Love your face girl!” one fan commented.

“Livinggg for this serve sweetie,” another follower added.

“Holy moly. That is THE look,” one fan said.

Another follower, who loved the bold maxi dress, said “I need this dress in my life….. where is it from.”

Jessica has been serving in some sizzling looks on her book tour, and mixing it up with some statement pieces. Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, Jessica donned a pair of wide-legged black trousers and a statement jacket with white fringe for her appearance on The View. The stunner has also worn a vibrant pink look that had some major Elle Woods from Legally Blonde vibes.