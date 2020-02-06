Kenya Moore Says That Estranged Husband Marc Daly Is Showering Her With Kind Gestures Amid Separation

Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly have continued to reignite their love for each other months after announcing they may divorce.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been sharing about her progress both she and Daly have made in their relationship. During a recent appearance on The Real, Moore confirmed that Daly had begun to turn a new leaf after watching his behavior on Season 12 of the Bravo show. Moore dished some more about where she and Daly stand when she spoke with Sirius XM’s Amy Phillips, per Us Weekly. Moore told Phillips that she and Daly are continuing to work on their relationship and that Daly has been kind and attentive to his wife lately.

“Our relationship has really taken a turn. He has been so kind to me, sweet, you know, ‘How’s your day? What’s going?’ Our relationship hasn’t been this good in a really long time,” Moore said.

Moore also said that the couple’s daughter, Brooklyn, 1, was the one who brought her and Daly closer together. She says once they decided to co-parent for Brooklyn’s sake, the communication changed between them. The positive dynamic was what prompted Moore to suggest that she and Daly work together on Brooklyn’s first birthday party, which took place in November 2019.

“When I saw that we had an opportunity to co-parent and do it in a great way and be an example for Brooklyn, I said, ‘Let’s do the party together,”‘ Moore recalled. “We did and we had a great time. I just think that really showed him that, you know, I’m not after him. I wanted a calm, peaceful home and a great environment for my daughter. That’s all I want.”

Moore stressed the importance of having a healthy space for Brooklyn during the interview. She said one of the reasons she decided to separate from her husband was because she didn’t want anything negative to affect their daughter. Although Brooklyn is still very young, Moore believed that any situation that wasn’t a happy one for their daughter had to be removed.

Moore said back in September 2019 that she could no longer be married to Daly after two years together. The former pageant queen credited “recent and ongoing circumstances” as the reason for their split. While the couple’s arguments are seen on RHOA, a source for Us recently said that the couple broke up over something much deeper. Daly was allegedly unfaithful during their marriage, which prompted Moore to leave. Neither Moore nor Daly has confirmed that he cheated on his wife.