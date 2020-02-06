‘Vikings’ Season 6 Midseason Finale: Bjorn And Ivar Clash With Devastating Results

With the Rus attacking Scandinavia, it was always going to be a heartbreaking midseason finale for 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 10 (titled “The Best Laid Plans”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by International Business Times, the midseason finale of Vikings was expected to center around the battle between the Scandinavia and the Rus. This turned out to be true but it resulted in the death of a major character in Episode 10.

The episode opens with Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) trying to work out every possible way in which his half-brother, Ivar the Boneless (Alex High Andersen), and the Rus could attack their shores. While King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) thought that Bjorn was overthinking the situation, it turned out that the ruler of Kattegat was right to do this as Ivar certainly had a plan in which to get around Norway‘s defenses.

Ivar used his knowledge of the area to devise a way in which they could scale the high cliffs near Harald’s stronghold.

At first, it looked like the battle would play in Bjorn’s favor. However, thanks to Ivar’s planning, the Rus managed to break through fortifications and make their way towards the cliffs.

As Ivar and Bjorn came head to head in battle, there were other scenes that showed the half-brothers sitting together on the beach. They discussed many things, including their father’s legacy and how Bjorn believed that he would finally defeat Ivar. This scene has been hinted at ever since the trailers for Season 6 started to be released by History Channel. As a result of this, viewers were eager to finally get an explanation for it and Episode 10 finally delivered.

However, it turned out to be a poignant scene as, while Bjorn refused to back down on defeating Ivar, it turned out this would not be the case. During Episode 10, Bjorn was stabbed through and fell to the ground. While he lived initially, viewers watched as the life drained from his eyes. Later in the episode, Bjorn’s lone sword was shown, thrust upright into the sand, obviously representing his death.

Some fans were confused as to whether or not Bjorn really did die during the episode as it had a dreamlike quality and showed Ivar stabbing him through on a lone beach before he was shown in the midst of battle and falling there as well. Episode 10 also showed Ivar and his brother, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso), celebrating their victory afterward so it seems that Bjorn really did die. However, viewers will have to wait for the Season 6 return to find out more.

As yet, no release date has been announced by History Channel for the Season 6 return of Vikings.