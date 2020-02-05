Kirk Douglas’ Net Worth Estimated At $60 Million

Kirk Douglas‘ net worth is estimated to be about $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Douglas died at the age of 103, according to TMZ. Douglas was one of the biggest actors in Hollywood during his heyday in the 1950s and ’60s, starring in classics such as Spartacus, The Vikings, and Paths of Glory.

While Douglas’ net worth may pale in comparison to what leading actors could make in a single year in today’s Hollywood, Douglas’ wealth is a symbol of the struggles made by the acting industry to realize their true power and wrestle control away from the dominant film studios of the day.

Douglas Was Severely Underpaid During His Early Years

Reg Birkett / Getty Images

Before he was an actor, Douglas’ life began under the name Issur Danielovitch in very humble circumstances in Amsterdam, New York. Born to Jewish immigrants from what would be modern-day Belarus, Douglas was forced to sell snacks and deliver newspapers to help support his parents and six sisters. He attended college thanks to a loan and worked more than 40 different jobs before he broke through as an actor.

Douglas was arguably the most sought after leading men in Hollywood during the 1950s and ’60s. He starred in some of the most beloved westerns and war dramas ever made, two of the highest-grossing genres during these years. However, this was a much different time for actors, who had to sign contracts with studios instead of choosing their roles and paydays on a film-by-film basis. Douglas’ star rose once he signed with Warner Brothers Studios. However, his low profile at the time of signing along with some failures to capitalize on his fame by his managers left the actor much poorer than his profile could have ever suggested, even when factoring in inflation.

Anne Buydens, Douglas’ second wife, once revealed that she thought, “So I’m going out with a man who’s poor?” upon realizing the nature of Douglas’ finances in the early days of their relationship, according to The Vintage News. Buydens would play a major role in the reversal of Douglas’ fortunes and in building his wealth.

Douglas Built His Wealth As A Producer

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Buydens helped Douglas get a new manager and assisted in creating the opportunity for the actor to realize his true worth in the industry. This was accomplished through the founding of Bryna Productions, Douglas’ own film production company. Bryna is a reference to Bryna Demsky, Douglas’ mother. Between 1955 and 1986, Bryna produced 19 films, including some of the most defining movies of the time.

The biggest film the studio produced, and arguably the most well-known role that Douglas had ever taken, was Spartacus. The film had a high profile even beyond the film industry, as Douglas’ decision to employ screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, who was a member of the Hollywood Ten, effectively ended the blacklist of alleged Communist sympathizers in the film industry and made waves in the world of politics. The film was well-received both critically and commercially, picking up four Academy Awards and becoming Universal Studios’ highest-grossing film at the time. Some of the other well-known films produced by Bryna include Paths of Glory and Last Train from Gun Hill.

Upon Douglas turning his career around and finding success as a producer, as well as countless other acting roles, the actor became well known in his later years as a philanthropist. Douglas and Buydens have donated an estimated $40 million toward the establishment of Harry’s Haven, an Alzheimer’s treatment facility in Woodland Hills, California, along with several million to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and in efforts to build more playgrounds in the Los Angeles area.