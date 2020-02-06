Polish Smokeshow Veronica Bielik Sizzles In Revealing Pink Workout Attire

Veronica Bielik’s most recent social media update is one of her hottest to date. As fans of the Polish born beauty know, the supermodel regularly floods her Instagram page with photos and videos of herself clad in some seriously sexy outfits that include lingerie, bikinis, and workout gear as well. In the most recent post that was shared for fans, the bombshell stunned in not just one but two brand new images.

In the first shot in the set, she appeared front and center, looking straight into the camera with a huge smile on her face. Bielik geo-tagged her location in Warsaw, Poland and looked to be in her kitchen. She put on a sexy display in a coordinating pink set from the yoga brand Alo. The crop top plunged low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage as well as her taut tummy while the bottoms fit her like a glove, hugging her pert derriere and sculpted legs.

The beauty accessorized the outfit with a white watch and looked flawless with a gorgeous application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. To complete the hot ensemble, she wore her long, highlighted locks down and curled. In the second image in the series, the bombshell sported the same workout attire but altered her pose slightly.

In the caption of the share, the model shared that she is really looking forward to Spring. Since the post went live, it’s earned her a ton of attention, racking up over 80,000 likes in addition to 1,200 comments. Some followers commented on the update to let her know that she looks spectacular while many others gushed over her beauty. A few more dropped a line to let her know if they liked the first or second photo more.

“The pink fitness outfit is very…looks great!,” one follower wrote.

“Addicted to that smile, pure beauty,” a second added in addition to a pink heart and star emoji.

“Beautiful in both photos I can’t choose but I love when you show us your dimples my precious princess,” another Instagrammer gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Bielik stunned in another revealing outfit. In the snapshot, the smokeshow left little to the imagination, going braless underneath a low-cut, nude top that fit her like a glove. She wore the sexy shirt tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans, and put her stunning body on display in the outfit from Fashion Nova. That share also garnered thousands of likes and comments for the Polish beauty.