Cryptic Post By Chris Lopez Seemingly Hints At Gender Of Kailyn Lowry’s Fourth Baby

Now that Kailyn Lowry has confirmed she is pregnant with baby number four, fans are eager to find out if she will finally have a girl. The Teen Mom 2 star, who is a mom to three boys, typically waits until the birth to find out the gender of her baby. However, Chris Lopez’ latest social media post reportedly has some thinking that he may have hinted at the gender of baby number four.

For fans who don’t know, Lopez is the father of Kailyn’s youngest son, Lux. Although Kailyn herself has not confirmed it, he is reportedly the father of her unborn baby. Taking to his Instagram stories, Lopez posted a quote on a blue background that was titled “Letters to my Unborn Child.”

“I pray you get to know real love and real friendship. I pray you never have to feel your heart aching in your chest as you hold yourself at night. I pray you never question your worth at the hands of a lover that doesn’t know any better,” the post started before reading, “I hope this world never hardens your heart and you always know the difference between what is real and what is nothing more than an illusion of paradise,” as the post concluded, “I want you to be fearless and true to yourself first and foremost all the days of your life. — A.J. Brown.”

Over the photo, Lopez wrote, “Young King” along with a blue heart emoji and an emoji of a gold crown with encrusted jewels.

Of course, there is no indication that this post is in relation to Kailyn’s pregnancy announcement, but the timing of the cryptic post does have some fans wondering if perhaps Kail is having another boy. When she made her pregnancy announcement on Tuesday, she revealed that she was 16 weeks into her pregnancy. While most women find out the gender of their baby around week 18 of pregnancy, it isn’t uncommon to find out the gender sooner than that.

With her first three pregnancies, Kailyn reportedly opted not to find out the gender of the baby, but it is unclear if she will be waiting this time around. She didn’t reveal if she would find out the gender nor did she give any hints to whether or not she is having a boy or a girl. She did let her fans know that she is planning a home birth for baby number four.