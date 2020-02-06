Larsa Pippen Stuns In Fendi Bikini In New Instagram Snap

Larsa Pippen has been keeping her Instagram fans updated with a steady stream of daily outfit pics and kicked things up a notch with her newest bikini snap. The stunner posed in a Fendi bikini and showed off her toned physique.

The 45-year-old stunner posed outside for the photo and stood in a courtyard. She popped her right foot and played with her hair with one hand. Plus, she glanced at the camera with a small pout, her lips popping thanks to her light pink lipstick.

The swimsuit was light brown with the Fendi logo in a dark brown tone. The top had a classic triangle cut that was embellished with a couple of gold pieces at the base of the straps. The bottoms also featured the same gold accents, and had side straps that Larsa tied into bows.

The beauty wore her hair down and brushed behind her shoulders. Her light highlights added to the summery vibe of the photo.

As well, Larsa accessorized with a couple of sparkling earrings and oversized sunglasses. Her minimal use of jewelry left the focus on her figure.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stood on a white walkway with manicured lawn on the side and a picturesque fountain in the background. It featured mermaids at the base and a male figure holding a trident.

The snap was taken on a sunny day, although Larsa stood in the shadows. Even so, her skin looked flawless in the lighting.

Her adoring fans took to the comments section to send their love.

“D*mn Larsa! Your body is on Fire Mami!” gushed a supporter.

Many people were distracted by her caption.

“All looks wonderful lol,” wrote an admirer.

“Ok. Why do girls do this. ‘My hair looks bad.’ It looks absolutely perfect,” declared a follower.

“Girl stop. You know this is not a ‘bad hair day’ and nobody is really looking at your hair anyways,” noted a fourth social media user.

In addition, Larsa posted another bikini pic on January 14. This time, she posed in shallow ocean waters at the beach while striking the Bambi pose. Her swimsuit was black and glittery, and it left her cleavage and bare booty on display.

The bombshell wore her hair in a half-ponytail, and her locks seemed to be blowing slightly in the wind. She accessorized with sunglasses, a necklace, and earrings. She glanced at the camera with a smile on her face.