Costa Rican Model Karina Ramos Looks Effortlessly Hot In A Blue Bikini On Instagram

Costa Rican model Karina Ramos, who is popular for competing in the Miss Universe pageant in 2014, took to her Instagram page on Wednesday morning and shared very hot swimwear snap with her followers.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a blue, printed bandeau-style bikini top that she teamed with skimpy bikini bottoms. The risqué ensemble allowed the model to show off her enviable physique, particularly her enviable cleavage as well as her taut stomach and toned thighs.

Although Karina opted to wear minimal makeup, she looked nothing short of stunning which proves that she is, indeed, a natural beauty. The application included a beige-colored foundation that provided Karina’s face with a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a coral blusher, opted for a nude-peach shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadows, a thick coat of mascara and defined eyebrows.

The model wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for a delicate pendant and chose a few silver rings.

To her fans’ delight, Karina posted two pictures from the same photoshoot. In the first snap, she was featured standing in a room, next to a window. She placed her hands on the edge of a chair, struck a side pose, lifted her chin and looked straight into the camera.

In the second snap, she struck an almost similar pose but looked away from the camera and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts.

In the caption, the Latina bombshell suggested to her fans that they should not believe in words, rather, they should believe in actions. She also elaborated on the statement in Spanish and, according to a Google translation, she wrote that people always talk and it is easy for them, but their actions can tell a lot about their intentions. Therefore, one should always be careful.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 38,000 likes and over 300 comments in which fans and followers praised the stunner and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Wow! You are incredible, love the pic,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are a wonder woman! So beautiful,” another user chimed in.

“You’re so delicious,” a third admirer remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower showed his devotion by calling the model a work of art.

“You are a work of art. Thank God for this!”

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and IG influencers. These included former Miss Peru Laura Spoya De Rullan and American model Nia Sanchez.