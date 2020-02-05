State Farm Says That Shannen Doherty Is Using Her Cancer To ‘Garner Sympathy’ At Trial

Shannen Doherty recently publically announced the return of her cancer after three years of remission. The news comes amidst a tense lawsuit with her insurance company, State Farm. The company is now alleging that Doherty is using her illness to elicit sympathy at trial, reports TMZ.

The Inquisitr reported the tragic news yesterday, writing that the actress had kept her diagnosis a secret while filming the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, but opted to break the news publically herself so she could control the narrative. Doherty told E! News that she expected the diagnosis to be revealed in court documents and didn’t want anyone to find out about it before she had the chance to announce it herself.

The 48-year-old actress sued State Farm after she alleged they neglected to pay her the $2.7 million needed to make necessary repairs to her home, which was heavily damaged by the 2018 Woolsey Fire in California.

Per the TMZ article, State Farm claims they already gave her more than $1 million in damages and did not owe her anymore since they say there was no structural damage to her home. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star is reportedly suing for the full $2.7 million.

“Instead of living out her remaining years peacefully in her home, Ms. Doherty remains displaced and battling with her insurance company,” said a statement from the star’s lawyers received by E! News.

Initially, State Farm said that while they empathized with Doherty’s circumstances, they felt they had done all that was required of them in regards to fixing her home.

However, earlier today, TMZ published an article that included a statement from the company that accused Doherty of trying to use her cancer to gain sympathy from the judge in court.

Per the legal documents acquired by TMZ, State Farm’s attorneys are alleging that “[Shannen’s] memorandum reveals [her] plan at trial to garner sympathy by her contention that State Farm must rebuild her entire house…”

Doherty’s many fans are calling for a boycott of State Farm on social media. The majority believe the actress’s assertions that the company is exploiting her and refusing to pay what they owe.

“Crooked establishment refusing to do the right thing. This woman paid her insurance for situations like this and they’re denying her. This is what the establishment protects their ability to hurt ppl,” wrote one person.

“My wife and I just cancelled our coverage.. probably won’t mean much to you but hopefully enough people see how dishonorable y’all are,” tweeted a second Twitter user.