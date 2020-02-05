Hailey Baldwin Admits To Having Reservations About Marrying Justin Bieber

Before marrying the love of her life, Hailey Baldwin reveals that she wasn’t sure if she was ready to tie the knot with Justin Bieber.

The model discussed her reservations about getting hitched to the “Yummy” singer during an episode of his YouTube show, Justin Bieber: Seasons. Hollywood Life reports that Hailey shared on the show that when Justin proposed to her back in July 2018, she was torn about if she was actually ready for marriage. She admitted that she even consulted with her parents-Stephen and Kennya Baldwin- on if she was making the right decision or if she should say no to Justin’s proposal.

“I remember calling my parents when we decided to get married and I said, ‘This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea,'” she recalls in the new episode.

Hailey also said she knew immediately that she did want to marry Justin at the time, but needed to confirm with those that were close to her that she was making the correct move.

“In my heart, I knew that it’s what I wanted to do but I was like, ‘Just tell me right now if you think, ‘Okay, whoa, relax, take a breath and think about this and see how you feel in like 24 hours or a week or something’ and they were like, ‘Honestly, we think that this is meant to be for you and we know that this is what you want so we trust you.’ I was like, ‘All right,'” she explains.

Hailey’s parents apparently approved of Hailey and Justin’s marriage, which took place in September 2018 at a New York courthouse. One year later, the two had their official wedding, which included their famous pals like Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Jaden Smith and more.

Hailey also shared that, when it comes to true love, she has only ever had eyes for Justin. While the two had an on and off relationship dating back to 2011, they seem to be in marital bliss and share their love on Instagram often. The couple has also defeated spectators online, which is something that Hailey admits has affected their relationship in the past.

While Hailey had her doubts about marriage, her husband didn’t have the same issues. The “Sorry” performer has said in the past that he wanted to get married at a young age. He said on his show that he also planned on having a family young, and is happy to have a wife that has the same interests.