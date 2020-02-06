Heidi Klum Hit Up The amfAr Gala In A Aqua-Colored Gown With A Giant Slit While Holding A Trendy Ball Purse

Heidi Klum looks stunning when she’s all dressed up or when she’s wearing nothing at all. On Wednesday night, the supermodel chose a full-on ballgown as she attended the amfAr Gala, held in New York City for the purpose of raising funds to continue to fight to find the cure for AIDs.

The annual event, held at Cipriani Wall Street, served as the entree into New York Fashion Week, with Heidi taking on the red carpet while looking her very best, as seen in her most recent Instagram post. She rocked a strapless, aqua-colored frock from Stéphane Rolland’s Fall 2019 Haute Couture gown collection. The oversized dress was dripping in beads and featured a super high slit in the front that hit at hip level, according to Page Six.

To accessorize, the America’s Got Talent judge held onto a trendy and very sparkly ball purse, this year’s most popular red carpet accouterment of the season. Her gag matched her dress, while her Stella Luna stilettos were made of clear plastic, also a recent style trend. For bling, the German beauty rocked a diamond choker from Lorraine Schwartz.

Heidi wore her blond locks down, with some tresses hitting her shoulder in the front and trailing down onto her bustline. She rocked a full face of makeup, with applications including darkened and groomed eyebrows, black mascara, black eyeliner, a nude lipstick, a hint of blush, and a dash of contouring.

Heidi is not new to amfAR galas. The 47-year-old fashionista stated in the caption of her Instagram post, showcasing her look for this year, that her initial entree into these worthwhile evenings held all over the world was two decades ago in Cannes in 2000. She expressed her surprise that a cure for AIDs has still not come to fruition, but she thanked all who continue to fight.

At the New York 2020 party, for which earnings from various aspects of the event were given to the cause, Heidi stated that more than $1.4 million dollars had been raised. An Alex Katz oil painting called Rico sold for $500,000 during the auction part of the festivities, according to a release from amfAr.

Heidi’s Instagram update showing the stunner as she rocked the amfAr red carpet earned plenty of attention within two hours of the update going live. More than 38,000 people clicked “like” on the post, while over 300 people wrote comments about Heidi, the function she attended, and her dress, the latter of which earned mixed reviews.

“You looked amazing!! I do hope there will be a cure for it as well that is a great wish. Since it can affect anyone… and ironically enough it doesn’t need to be through sexual intercourse or activities… which is a misconception of the only way one can get it… because even an open wound of someone with is can affect another if they have one too or blood donation… both are scary however they are people as well who want to live a normal human life.

May there always be wishes and prayers for someday it does get cured and those with it can find a cure as well,” remarked one caring follower.

“That dress tho,” stated a second fan, who added a heart-eye face and three red heart emoji.

“Looks like a shower curtain!” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“Love it you look beautiful,” said a fourth admirer.