Fitness Model Kelsey Wells Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Activewear

The model looked incredible in her skintight workout set.

On Wednesday, February 5, fitness model Kelsey Wells shared a sizzling snap with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the founder of the PWR Programs standing in a high-ceiling room with a mirrored wall in the background. She struck a powerful pose by arching her back and jutting out her hips. The personal trainer gazed directly into the camera, as she flashed her beautiful smile.

The 35-year-old showed off her fit physique in a skintight navy blue workout set, that consisted of a sports bra with mesh paneling and a pair of high-rise leggings. The figure-hugging activewear put her incredible curves, muscular arms, and washboard abs on full display. Kelsey accessorized the sporty look with a black Apple Watch.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks in a high ponytail and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The striking application included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and voluminous lashes. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the fitness trainer encouraged her followers to reach out to their family and friends if they were having an off day. She also implored fans to write down “three things [they are] thankful for” in a journal. Kelsey then proceeded to imply that a few simple changes can vastly improve one’s attitude.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to let Kelsey know that they appreciated her sentiment.

“Love this!! Today has been a rough one but I’m going to text my husband three things I’m grateful to him for,” wrote one follower, adding a purple heart emoji to the comment.

“Always such a light. Thankful for YOU today,” added another Instagram user.

Many of Kelsey’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Love this colour [sic] on you!” said one fan.

“You look great,” chimed in a different commenter.

The social media sensation engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The picture appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 11,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to flaunting her unbelievable body on social media. Recently, she uploaded an Instagram video that showed her wearing a cropped orange sweatshirt and metallic leggings while doing a series of exercises, which included mountain climbers and jumping jacks.