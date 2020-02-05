‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Jack Questions Theo

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, February 6 reveal some tension between Jack and Theo when he catches Theo and Lola alone. Plus, Amanda fears for her safety when Ripley refuses to leave her hotel room.

Jack (Peter Bergman) questions Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) motives, according to SheKnows Soaps. Jack feels a connection with Theo, and he hopes that his nephew will avoid the mistakes that Jack made three decades ago. He can see that Theo is going after Lola (Sasha Calle), and he thinks that Theo needs to really consider his actions before doing something regrettable to hurt Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Of course, Jack isn’t aware that Kyle and Lola have decided to end their marriage or that Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle kissed during their Jabot business trip to San Francisco. Jack also doesn’t know that Kyle has moved into The Grand Phoenix Hotel and left Lola alone as Society. He even didn’t realize that Lola asked Theo to stay for a while because she needed a friend. Ultimately, Theo clues his uncle in to some of it, but he also suggests that Jack give Kyle a call to find out the full details. At the end of the day, Kyle is Jack’s son, but he also cares deeply about Theo. Jack would love nothing more than for both his son and his nephew to get along.

Meanwhile, Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) past catches up with her. She’s kept most of her life before moving to Genoa City a secret. However, Amanda has shared a bit of her history with Nate (Sean Dominic) and Billy (Jason Thompson). Billy knows about her ex-fiance Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes), and that they had such a bad ending that she ended up getting a restraining order because he stalked her. Amanda hoped to start over completely in a brand new area, but it looks like Ripley has ended up tracking her down.

Amanda arrived at her suite, and Ripley was there. She insists that he leave, but Ripley wants to talk. He tries to convince Amanda that he’s changed, but she isn’t interested in hearing anything he has to say. Amanda is quite clearly terrified, and she wants to call the cops to ensure that her ex-fiance leaves her alone for good. After all, he is breaking the restraining order. Thankfully for Amanda, Billy (Jason Thompson) shows up, and he also insists that Ripley leave. It seems like she’ll be safe — for now.