Kailyn Lowry Gives Update On ‘Coffee Convos’ Podcast After Announcing New Podcast ‘Chaos After Dark’

Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley host the popular podcast Coffee Convos together, however, the show hasn’t had any new episodes for a while. While the women were hoping the show would return in January, it is February and there have not been any new episodes. On Wednesday, the Teen Mom 2 star posted an update to Instagram in which the status of the show was revealed after announcing a new podcast venture with her friend.

The update was shared to her Instagram stories and showed a picture of the mom-of-three and Lindsie embracing. Over the picture, there was white text which explained the current status of the show. The update mentioned that the hosts were “hopeful” that they would have their legal issue resolved by January so that they could return to their weekly podcast. Despite their best intentions, things did not work out the way they had hoped. They explained that things have been “delayed at this time.”

While the post didn’t detail what legal issues the podcast has encountered, the hosts explained that they have made a “conscious effort” to ensure they stay connected with their fans. They further explained that their legal team is working to move the process along “quickly” and added that they hope to tell more to their fans in the future.

“We know our listeners deserve a better explanation for our absence, and we hope to be able to shed some light on the situation when our legal teams give us the okay to do so,” the update concluded.

The Coffee Convos update comes at the same time that Kailyn announced a new podcast that she will be hosting with her friend, Becky Hayter, titled Chaos After Dark. Kail shared a photo of herself laughing while sitting beside Becky. The title is written on the photo of the two. With the photo, Kailyn took to the caption to explain what listeners can expect from the new podcast.

The Teen Mom 2 star explained that the content of Chaos After Dark will be focus on “late night topics, taboo themes, and controversial content.” She stressed in the caption that the new podcast does not “interfere” with Coffee Convos and that the show would be back to their weekly shows once the legal issues have been resolved.

Fans were excited to read about the new podcast. Within the first three hours of being posted, the photo had over 34,000 likes from her fans and plenty of positive comments.

“I’m so excited for something I miss coffee convos sooooo much bring Lindsey on as a guest pleaseeeeee,” one fan wrote.

Kailyn replied to the comment and reiterated that Coffee Convos will be returning in the future saying, “I promise CC will be back!!! Legal stuff takes time!”

It is unclear when the new podcast will air its first episode and a return date for Coffee Convos has not yet been announced.