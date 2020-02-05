‘My 600-LB Life’ Travis Henry Update: See Progress On His Amazing Weight Loss, Goal To Walk The Aisle

Travis Henry had an important goal when he came to My 600-LB Life — to be able to walk down the aisle with his wife.

Like many who appeared on the show, Travis fell into destructive eating habits during a tumultuous childhood. As Distractify noted in its episode preview, Travis was raised mostly by his older brother and developed an addiction to food at a young age, reaching 120 pounds by the time he was 10 and all the way up to 500 pounds by the time he hit 25.

But he became motivated to change that after meeting a woman named Jasmine at his church. The two had a fast relationship, getting married just six months after they first met, but due to his size Travis was not able to walk down the aisle. That became his main motivation for wanting to lose weight, and fans of My 600-LB Life saw him dive into the weight-loss program.

Travis dropped more than 100 pounds through the initial part of his program, where he was trying to demonstrate that he could be disciplined enough to undergo weight-loss surgery. Once he did get the surgery, Travis lost an even larger amount of weight. He dropped a total of 221 pounds by the end of the show, and appeared motivated to continue dropping the pounds.

His story comes amid a season of mixed success for those featured on My 600-LB Life. While some of those featured in what is now the seventh season made significant progress — like John and Lonnie Hambrick who combined to lose more than 500 pounds — others have struggled to drop the pounds or even stay in the program. Two of the most recent stories showed individuals who either decided to pull out of the strict weight-loss regimen set forth by renowned weight-loss expert Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, or fail to lose enough weight to qualify for weight-loss surgery.

At the time his My 600-LB Life episode aired, it was not clear how much further Travis may have made it toward this goals. It did not appear that he had any significant social media presence, so it was difficult to determine how much more weight he may have lost or whether he was able to fulfill his goal of walking down the aisle with his wife. So those looking or updates on how Travis is doing can keep an eye on the show’s official page on TLC, which often includes updates from how those featured are doing.