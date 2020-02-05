Miami Bombshell Natalia Garibotto Goes Braless In Sheer White Tube Top

Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto had her Instagram followers drooling with yet another sizzling snap of her incredible physique in a skimpy tube top that left little to the imagination. Natalia frequently teases her fans with her provocative snapshots that show off some major skin and her latest social media update was no different.

In the first snap, the 27-year-old beauty posed in what seems like a hallway with an elevator just behind her. Not much else was visible in the background, so Natalia was the focal point of the shot. She turned her head away from the photographer and looked off into the distance as she tugged at her bottoms as if to tease her audience more. In the next photo, Natalia turned around and showed off her pert booty.

Natalia opted to go braless in a sheer white tube top from Fashion Nova. She also wore a pair of body-hugging gray cycling shorts that left little to the imagination. The risqué ensemble showcased her curvaceous body and toned midsection, much to the delight of her fans. She also wore a jean jacket from Givenchy over her skimpy top.

For the casual shoot, the Bang Energy model styled her blond hair in sleek, straight strands and wore minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured sculpted brows, voluminous lashes, eyeliner, and pink lip gloss. She completed her look by painting her manicured nails light yellow.

In the caption, the model greeted her fans. She also made sure to tag Fashion Nova in the picture itself and in the caption. As for the location, Natalia did not use a geotag in the post.

The latest share has racked up more than 78,600 likes and over 730 comments in the first four hours of being live on the popular photo-sharing app. Fans flocked to the comments section to shower Natalia with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the fitness model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Whooaaa! Absolutely beautiful! Hot!” one follower commented.

“You’re looking better than ever,” another admirer gushed.

“You are really beautiful and so hot,” a third social media user chimed in, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Gorgeous, enchanting, and captivating living doll,” a fourth Instagrammer added.

