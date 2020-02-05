Instagram Hottie Niece Waidhofer Shares a Sultry Video, Pulls Up Her Dress To Flaunt Panties & Corset

Brunette model Niece Waidhofer shared yet another saucy post to her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 5. The vixen filmed herself yanking up her form-fitting dress to reveal sexy black panties and leather corset beneath.

Yesterday, Niece shared a stunning pic of herself posing on her bed in nothing but a corset. She wore the same one in her latest share, and her caption was in response to some of the comments she received on her previous post.

“??? @ some of y’all losing your damn minds over yesterday’s pic,” Niece wrote.

She went on to clarify that it wasn’t comfortable to rock a corset, but she was happy to do it for the sake of her many admirers. Her previous snap showed off an abundance of the beauty’s breasts.

The video from today showed much less skin in comparison. Niece opted to wear a long-sleeved gray dress with a modest neckline, but she slowly tugged the hemline of her outfit upwards so that her many followers could get a glimpse of her toned thighs, undies, and see that she was wearing the corset yet again. She paired her form-fitting gown with knee-high boots.

To accessorize, Niece tugged her hair into a messy ponytail, leaving several stray tendrils loose. She also added her trademark black choker and applied a full face of makeup that included her traditional smokey eye look.

In less than two hours, the Instagram vixen’s video earned more than 139,000 views and close to 800 comments. The majority of Niece’s fans flocked to her comments section to shower her in compliments, calling the video very “sexy” and stating that she looked “gorgeous.” A few people tried to clarify why they were upset about her decision to wear a corset, claiming it was bad for her body.

“Bruh I had to take down my video wearing one because people got legitimately upset,” said one person.

“Only thing hotter than that would be you wearing nothing underneath that dress,” wrote another user.

“You always drop out jaws with your beauty and you[r] witty comments,” contributed a third fan.

“You could quite easily pass as catwoman,” complimented a fourth fan, referring to the popular DC comics character. They added a single black heart emoji to their remark.

Today has been an excellent day for stunner’s 1.3 million followers since The Inquisitr also reported that Niece shared a different photo showing her wearing revealing white lingerie that exposed her plunging cleavage.