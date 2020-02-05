Tana Mongeau Exposes Chest In Mesh Bra During Totally Wild Trip To Miami

Tana Mongeau updated her 5.1 million Instagram followers today on her trip to Miami, Florida. There was a mix of ten photos and videos, some of which that showed the blonde exposing her chest in a mesh bra. The set and caption revealed the totally wild time she had in the city, which included some ups and downs.

The stunner wore a variety of different outfits throughout the Instagram set, considering that it captured moments over multiple days. The most revealing ensemble was arguably the one that she sported in the second and fifth part of the update, with the latter being a video.

The fifth part of the update was a video that showed Tana sitting next to a friend. They showed her how to balance her drink on her forearm before leaning back to chug it. And as the bombshell raised her arm, she revealed her risqué look.

The bra was like a sports bra, with thick straps and a high scoop neckline. It was made of mesh, which meant that her chest was completely left on display.

She wore her hair down in a middle part and accessorized with a chunky charm necklace. Her makeup included purple eyeshadow and a thin, slanted cat-eye. She also sported pink lipstick.

On the other hand, the second photo showed Tana sitting down with her hands on her chest, censoring the outfit. Her friend also helped to cover her chest with her hands, with the duo looking like they were enjoying their night out. A male friend stood next to them with his hand on his forehead, looking surprised at what he was seeing.

Tana glanced over at the camera while sticking her tongue out, with a piece of her bangs framing the side of her face.

The beauty’s followers took to the comments section to discuss her newest share.

“Lmaooo these are gold,” said an admirer.

“YOU LOOK SO GOOD,” raved a supporter.

“It looks like you had so much fun aww,” wrote a fan.

“How you be cute after a car accident??” wondered a fourth social media user.

In addition, Tana showed off her chest in another update from three days ago. This time, the focus was on her cleavage as she rocked a lacy red lingerie set. The bra had lace trim along the top and she wore bottoms and an unclipped garter belt. Also notable was her runny makeup, as she wrote in the caption that she was experiencing a “mental breakdown.”