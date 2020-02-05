Nicki Minaj And Her Ex Meek Mill Engage In A Twitter War & Fans Sound Off On Their Exchange

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill recently took to social media and confirmed that they’re not cordial exes.

The rappers engaged in a war of words via Twitter on Wednesday, February 5. Minaj began the argument by letting her 20.5 million followers know that Mill liked one of her photos recently. The “Megatron” rapper referred to her ex as “bad built face a–” and accused Meek of being “obsessed” with her. She then mentioned that Meek has been adding in his two cents about her marriage to Kenneth Petty, even though the “Dreams and Nightmares” artist hasn’t been with Minaj in years. In her Twitter rant, Minaj then went on to accuse Meek of abusing her and several of his female family members during their relationship. She also shared that Meek should “move on” from her, especially since the rapper is currently dating business owner Milano Di Rouge.

Meek spoke out against Minaj’s tweets and said that she shouldn’t be concerned about what he has been up to. He also wrote that his ex has a negative personality and is using his name because “ya bag getting low.” He also denied Minaj’s accusations of abuse and claimed that Minaj should be focused on her brother, Jelani Maraj. The rapper’s brother was recently sentenced 25 years to life in prison after allegedly sexually abusing his then-stepdaughter.

“You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person!” Meek tweeted. “You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!”

Minaj responded to Meek by saying that he was using the “alleged rape” to deflect from the fact that he did abuse her when they were together. She also retweeted several fans who joined Minaj in accusing Meek of the abuse.

Several Twitter users saw the exchange and decided to discuss it on the popular app. Many were engaged in the fight, while others felt the rappers’ argument was unnecessary.

“This Meek & Nicki Argument On Twitter Childish & Entertaining At The Same Time!” one user said.

“Stop bringing your relationship battles to twitter. Y’all letting a million people into y’all PERSONAL BUSINESS. None of y’all win by this. Meek & Nicki stop,” another user said.

According to Hollywood Life, Minaj and Meek dated between the years 2015 and 2017. Once the two ended, Minaj secretly married Petty in October 2019. The Twitter exchange comes after Meek and Petty were involved in an argument in late January. TMZ reports that Meek stared at Minaj and Petty while they were at Maxfield boutique in West Hollywood. The stare from Meek resulted in a shouting match between the three in the middle of the store.