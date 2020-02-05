Rita Ora Turns Up The Heat In Sheer Ripped Red Dress

For Rita Ora’s latest Instagram snaps, she is turning up the heat in a fiery number.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” songstress wowed in a long-sleeved red dress that was ripped all over. The sheer item of clothing displayed her underwear underneath and her golden legs. Ora paired the look with long black leather chunky lace-up boots and accessorized herself with rings and chain necklaces.

The “Only Want You” hitmaker applied a glossy red lip and shimmery light blue eyeshadow. She rocked long acrylic nails and opted for her blond hair to be curly. Ora pulled half her locks up in a ponytail and left the rest of it down.

In a series of pics within one post, she posed in two different locations.

In the first shot, she was captured in front of a shelf full of books. Ora raised both hands up and looked over to her left.

In the next slide, the “How We Do (Party)” chart-topper stretched her arms, crossed them over, and rested them on the wooden surface in front of her. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and parted her lips.

In the third, Ora was photographed sitting down on the sofa with more books behind her. In a fairly close up image, she winked at the camera, opened her mouth, and raised her tongue.

In the fourth and final photo, she was pictured from head to toe. She curled her legs up on the sofa and flashed a smile with her mouth wide open. Ora had her hands on the laptop in front of her and looked really happy.

For her caption, Ora told fans that she had announced more live dates for South America. Below, she credited her makeup artist, Kathy Jeung, hairstylist, Sami Knight, and photographer, Blair Brown.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up 180,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be an instant hit with her 16 million followers.

“Flawless as always… love a lady in red,” one user wrote.

“I’M SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU AGAIN TWO TIMES THIS YEAR,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“Ohh Jesus. Too pretty for my eyes,” a third fan remarked, adding a flame emoji.

“Now that’s the true definition of the lady in red,” a fourth admirer commented.

Ora is no stranger to impressing fans with her Instagram outfit posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut green dress when filming an episode of The Masked Singer.