‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard Addresses Surprising Hookup With Carl Radke: ‘We Crossed The Line’

The longtime friends are taking things to a 'risky' place this season on the Bravo reality show.

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard says she had some “risky” business with co-star Carle Radke last summer. Ahead of the Season 4 premiere of the Bravo reality show, Lindsay admitted she crossed the line with her longtime friend when they reunited in the Hamptons last year.

In an interview with E! News, Lindsay addressed the steamy Season 4 trailer that shows her hooking up with her “best friend” Carl.

“We put our friendship in a really risky position this past summer,” the Summer House star said. “We decided to cross the line a little bit. So, you’ll go through beyond friends to…I would put it into a romantic category.”

Lindsay added that she has no regrets after their passionate summer and said she and Carl are now “closer than ever.”

In a separate interview, Lindsay told People that she and Carl both wound up single at the same time for the first time in their four-year friendship. While she was wary of a relationship with Carl given his past dating history, Lindsay said the two have “a different foundation of such a strong friendship” that sets their romance apart from his past flings. She also added that Carl has “grown” since Summer House viewers last saw him.

On Instagram, Lindsay and Carl shared photos of one another as they teased the premiere of the new season of Summer House. Fans hit the comments to ask the status of the reality stars’ relationship.

“Yippee! Let the making out begin,” one fan wrote.

“Are you guys officially dating???” another asked.

“I’m so confused w you two posting each other are you guys together!!!???” a third fan asked Lindsay.

Of course, this isn’t Carl’s first hookup with a Summer House roomie. The first two seasons of the Bravo reality show featured Carl’s back and forth romance with now-departed cast member Lauren Wirkus. For Season 3, his flirtation with Paige DeSorbo dominated the show, and the two engaged in drunken makeout sessions in the pantry.

Lindsay, meanwhile, had a serious boyfriend, Everett Weston, in the first season of the show, and he continued to turn up in her bed after their breakup.

The Summer House house will look a bit different for Season 4 — and not just due to the bed-hopping that will be taking place. As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Season 3 alums Danielle Olivera and Jordan Verroi reportedly won’t be seen living in the Hamptons vacation house this season, although they may still turn up on the show.

You can check out the Summer House Season 4 trailer below.

The fourth season of Summer House premieres Wednesday, February 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.