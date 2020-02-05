Australian Bombshell Madi Edwards Stuns In Red Vinyl Pants And Crop Top In New Photos

Madi Edwards shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she shows off the outfit she wore to a recent event.

On Tuesday, February 4, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media app to upload a two-photo slideshow of herself in a stylish, and skimpy, ensemble that showcased the model’s flawless figure.

Edwards posed in front of a long wooden table displaying plates, flowers, candles and boards filled with appetizers. In the background, a white wall was decorated with fairy lights give the space a dreamy vibe.

The model stood with her legs apart and hips to one side in a way that further highlights the natural curves of her body. Edwards was attending a party at Ysabel, a Contemporary American restaurant in West Hollywood, California, according to the post’s geotag.

The blond bombshell rocked a black crop top featuring long sleeves. The top also boasts a large cut out in the chest area, which gives it an edge. The top is super short, sitting just below Edwards’ breasts.

Edwards teamed her top with a pair of pants in a bright red vinyl material stands out. The pants sit just over her bellybutton, hugging her slender midsection closely. Her upper abs were left fully on display. The tight fit of the pants also helped showcase her slender thighs and strong hips. Her outfit was by Pretty Little Thing, as she indicated in her caption.

Edwards wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled down in straight strands that fell over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest. She also wore a face full of makeup, with black liner on her upper lids creating a perfect cat eye complete with black mascara. Red lipstick matched her outfit while pink blush helped accentuate the structure of her face.

Both photos are similar, with the different that she had slightly different poses in each.

The post proved to be popular. In under a day of going live, the photos have garnered more than 10,300 likes and upwards of 80 comments.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to express their admiration for Edwards and to praise her beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Most beautiful lil human,” one user chimed in, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Killing it!!! Vibes all day,” replied another one, trailing the message with a red heart.

“[T]hese pants,” another user added, including hands raised emoji after the words.