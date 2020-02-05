Blond Bombshell Sierra Skye Rocks A Minuscule Lace Thong While Sitting In Bed: ‘Time To Wake Up’

Another day, another smoking hot new Instagram post from Sierra Skye.

The latest eye-popping look at the blond bombshell was shared to her page on Wednesday and was an instant hit with her 4.2 million followers on the social media platform. In the snap, Sierra was seen posing on her knees on top of her plush bed with the white covers and sheets messily strewn about around her. She turned her head over her shoulder as she struck her pose to stare down the camera with a sultry gaze.

In the caption of the post, she told her fans that it was “time to wake up,” though the model wasn’t exactly dressed to start her day. Instead of wearing a full ensemble, or even pajamas, Sierra was stripped down to nothing more than a set of skimpy lingerie that left very little to the imagination, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

Sierra slayed in her itty-bitty lace undergarments that boasted a light pink color that popped against her all-over tan. She sported a sexy bra with thin shoulder straps that showcased he toned arms, while its band wrapped tight around her rib cage to accentuate her slender frame.

The social media sensation also sported a minuscule lace thong that upped the ante of her skin-baring look even more. The number’s daringly cheeky style exposed Sierra’s pert derriere in its entirety while also offering a glimpse at her toned legs — though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display. Meanwhile, its thick waistband sat high up on her hips, further highlighting her trim waist.

Sierra added a set of dainty hoop earrings to give her steamy bedroom look the perfect amount of bling. Her long, platinum tresses were styled in a half-up, half-down hairdo that spilled behind her back in loose waves. As for her beauty, the stunner was done up with a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, dark blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showing the Instagram hottie’s sizzling new photo some love. The snap has earned more than 48,000 likes after just 50 minutes of going live — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload already as well, where many left compliments for Sierra’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You’re a goddess,” one person wrote.

Another said that Sierra had the “best looking booty on Earth.”

“You are so beautiful,” commented a third.

“You are the prettiest woman in the world!” quipped a fourth.

Sierra is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent set of snaps saw her going braless underneath an unbuttoned flannel top — a decision that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. That post also proved popular with the model’s fans, who awarded the post more than 184,000 likes.