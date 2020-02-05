Jenelle Evans ‘Teen Mom 2’ Contract Will Not Be Renewed, Former Star Not Returning To Show

While some fans were hoping Jenelle Evans would be returning to Teen Mom 2 after a year away from the show, it looks like things will not work out that way. On Wednesday, E! News confirmed that Jenelle’s contract with MTV is up in April and at that time, she will be free to pursue opportunities with other networks.

The mom-of-three told the site, “I’m officially out of contract with MTV in April. That was the only thing I was waiting on to move forward. Once April comes around, I can start talking to other networks, thank God!”

Fans may recall that the network cut ties with Jenelle back in 2019. A year prior to that, they had cut ties with Jenelle’s now estranged husband David Eason. Back in October 2019, she announced that she was leaving her husband after two years of marriage. She took her kids and moved to Nashville, Tennessee where she has been staying. While not sharing her life on MTV anymore, she has been keeping her fans in the loop with her life by sharing YouTube video updates. However, it sounds like there may be more going on for Jenelle once her contract with MTV is officially up.

A source spoke to the site and claimed that Jenelle had been going “back and forth” with the network for quite some time while Jenelle tried to figure out where she stood with potentially returning to the show that made her famous nearly a decade ago.

The source said, “MTV told Jenelle her contract with them is over for good in April. Jenelle won’t be renewed come April. This is the final word from MTV. Contractually she can’t officially pursue opportunities with other networks until then.”

It is unclear what opportunities Jenelle may pursue once her contract is up, but the source says that Jenelle is “looking forward” to “explore other TV options.” Of course, she will have to wait a few more months before she is able to do so, but fans will certainly be anxious to find out what Jenelle decides to do next. Reportedly, she has “been in talks” in regards to other opportunities. However, neither Jenelle nor the source hinted as to what those opportunities may be.

Interestingly, Jenelle shared a video update last week in which she addressed a potential return to Teen Mom 2. At the time, she said she had “no idea” as to whether or not she would return to the show.