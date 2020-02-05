Abigail Ratchford Is A Total Smokeshow In Bondage-Inspired Lingerie

Abigail Ratchford stunned her 9 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, February 5, by posting two photos of herself wearing barely-there, black leather lingerie that left very little to the imagination.

The strappy bra-and-panty set featured many NSFW cutouts, only featuring straps to cover the necessary parts. Abigail’s voluptuous bust almost spilled out of the top of the bra, which greatly amplified her cleavage. The bra featured two kinds of straps: One, a metal chain that hooked straight onto her shoulder; and two, a black, off-the-shoulder “sleeve.”

The underwear was a web of straps that served to further flaunt the sex appeal of the ensemble. In addition to the low-cut panties, the bottom half of the outfit featured a black, leather mid-section piece that fell just below the brunette bombshell’s navel. That piece had metallic chains hanging down both legs, ostensibly to hook onto stockings, though they were not in the photo.

The model stared at the camera with a seductive look on her face, her makeup done flawlessly. Her dark brows were perfectly shaped. Her olive green eyes glowed in the middle of the black eye makeup surrounding them, her lashes fanning upwards to make her irises seem even larger.

Her sun-kissed skin was accentuated with a golden bronzer on her cheeks. She also wore a glossy pink lip.

Abigail’s long, jet-black hair cascaded all the way down to her hips.

The second photo was the same as the first, only cropped at the waist to give followers a closer look. In the caption, as she often does, Abigail asked fans to decide which photo they liked better: The first, full body shot, or the closer, zoomed-in version.

Needless to say, many voted for the first full picture — or both. While some chose to voice their approval for the pictures via emoji, others couldn’t help but put their adoration for Abigail into words.

“1 of course. Full of you its still not enough,” one user commented, adding multiple heart-eye emoji.

“Full. Wowzers,” said another, including flame and side-eye emoji. “#smokeshow.”

“I think both will work,” wrote a different fan.

“I say both no matter what, you still look beautiful,” another follower agreed.

