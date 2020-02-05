British Fitness Model Gabby Allen Sizzles In Sparkly Underwear As She Reveals Her Plans For Valentine’s Day

Gabby Allen shared a hot new update to her Instagram page to show her 1.1 million fans how she plans on spending this upcoming Valentine’s Day.

On Wednesday, February 5, the British fitness model and trainer took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself rocking underwear that showcases her fit physique.

The photo shows Allen standing in an elegant room with a glass-top table with brown chair and another zebra-print furniture item in the background. The blond bombshell stood in front of a full-length mirror as she held her phone in front of her chest to snap the selfie. She posed with her legs apart and hips to one side, in a way that further highlights her curves.

Allen — who is also known in her native country for appearing on the popular British reality TV show Love Island— rocked a pair of underwear bottoms in a fun, sparkly material. The panties have thin straps with gold details at the seams. The straps sit low on Allen’s frame, helping showcase her strong hips while contrasting them with her slender and toned midsection. The body of the underwear is dark red with details in black that create an interesting pattern. According to the tag she added to her photo and caption, her underwear is courtesy of Scrumpies of Mayfair.

The model and reality TV star teamed her bottoms with a black crop top sweatshirt. Along its long sleeves, letters printed in white spell something out.

In the caption, Allen shared that she will be spending Valentine’s Day in her Scrumpies with her bae drinking wine.

The model accessorized her look gold dangling earrings. Allen wore her blond hair pulled back tightly. She rocked a bright red lipstick that match her panties, in addition to black mascara. Allen looked down into her phone while puckering her lips in a coquettish way.

The post proved to be popular with her followers. Within a few hours, the photo has garnered more than 15,500 likes and upwards of 100 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her praise her fit body and to express their admiration for Allen.

“Body is unreal,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a couple of fire emoji.

“You look absolutely amazing as always Gabbydawnallen xx,” another fan replied.

“[I]n fantastic shape,” added another user,” including a waving hand emoji at the end of the comment.

“Hottest looking body I’ve ever seen babe,” another one said.