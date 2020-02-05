Miami Hottie Yaslen Clemente Looks Smoking Hot In Skimpy Animal-Print Monokini

Cuban-American model Yaslen Clemente isn’t leaving much to the imagination in a new shot posted to social media. The 22-year-old stunner flashed some serious skin in a gorgeous new photo uploaded to Instagram Wednesday, February 5, as she modeled a fun and flirty animal-print one-piece that flaunted all of her curves.

In the new snap, Yaslen posed in her skimpy swimsuit with her legs spread in the grass as she looked to the side while holding a bottle of liquor with her left hand, while her right hand held a shot glass filled with the drink. She held the glass up to her mouth as if to take a sip as the camera captured the moment.

The bombshell sported an animal-print monokini that featured a deep neckline that reached her toned midsection, flaunting her voluptuous cleavage in the process. The skimpy swimwear also featured two cutouts on either side of her waist to show even more of the model’s seriously fit and toned body and was pretty high cut.

It looks like Yaslen was in a park, as an array of trees and a building were seen in the background, however, she did not indicate a geotag on the post. Yaslen gave a shout out to the liquor brand, Greek Lightning, in the caption of the new upload. She also made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself, as well as in the caption.

Yaslen wore her shoulder-length, blond hair parted to one side and styled in sleek, straight strands that hung over her shoulders. She sported a delicate choker necklace and a pair of dainty stud earrings as her accessories. She wore minimal makeup that consisted of sculpted brows, thick, voluminous mascara, highlighter, and lip balm.

The latest share gained more than 16,000 likes and over 160 comments in just an hour of being live in the social media platform. Many of Yaslen’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her killer physique, while other followers were short on words and chimed in using a combination of emoji instead.

“Love that drink and you,” a fellow influencer commented.

“You make me thirsty,” another fan chimed in, adding a string of red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are absolutely incredible. You are sweet like a diamond,” a third social media user wrote.

“You look so beautiful! And that bathing suit is just wow! How do you do it???” a fourth Instagrammer added.