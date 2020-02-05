Alicia Keys Stuns On The Streets Of Paris In White Crop Top & Bright-Colored Trousers

Alicia Keys paid France a visit and stunned on the streets of Paris in her latest Instagram upload.

The talented singer-songwriter stunned in a white crop top that displayed a little midriff. The natural beauty covered herself up in a white jacket with a hood and paired the ensemble with loose-fitted trousers. Her pants were very eye-catching and had a bright-colored paint affect on them. Keys rocked the outfit with metallic gold heels and wore huge thick hoop earrings.

The “Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart” hitmaker slicked back her dark hair into a ponytail and accessorized her locks with gold clips going across the front.

Keys has been known to not wear makeup in recent years and looks very natural in the two photos she shared.

In the first, she was photographed from head to toe outdoors in front of a brick wall. The “You Don’t Know My Name” songstress placed both her hands beside her and looked over to her left. She smiled in the picture and proved to be living her best life overseas.

In the next frame, the “Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down” chart-topper was captured from the waist up. Keys looked over to the other side on her right and showcased her side profile.

For her caption, she referenced her home neighborhood, Harlem, and said she loved being in Paris.

In the span of 18 hours, Keys’ post racked up more than 310,000 likes and over 2,300 comments, proving to be popular with her 18.2 million followers.

“YOU LOOK BEAUTIFUL,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“Alicia is really a worldwide beauty,” another shared.

“Omg @aliciakeys you can honestly wear anything and still rock it phenomenally perfect… You are on fire!!!” a third fan remarked.

“Love this look @aliciakeys you are always looking fresh,” a fourth admirer commented.

On her Instagram story, Keys was spotted stopping for fans who were trying to get an autograph. In another, she was seen inside a radio station doing promo for her upcoming album, ALICIA.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the forthcoming record is due out worldwide on March 20.

For the artwork, Keys appeared four times from four different angles. She appeared makeup-free and topless. The “If I Ain’t Got You” entertainer was pictured in front of different colored backdrops and rocked her hair up in braids.

To support the record, the star will embark on a world tour starting in Dublin, Ireland, on June 5.