Selena Gomez Rocks Pink Mickey Mouse-Style Gloves & A Legless Bodysuit As She Appears To Ascend Into The Sky

Selena Gomez may not be goofy but she sure did look cartoonish on Wednesday as she rocked a pair of Mickey Mouse-style gloves in her most recent Instagram post. She also looked provocative in her update as she wore a fancy bodysuit that allowed all of her enviable legs and part of a large tattoo on her upper thigh to be exposed.

In the 27-year-old Texan’s social media picture, the star appeared to be taking off into a cloud-filled sky while saying “bye” in her caption. Perhaps this image was a metaphor for her old life, especially given she has been launching what seems to be a whole new version of herself. She has done so by dropping Rare, her new album that was released in January, and by her new makeup line, called Rare Beauty. The cosmetic collection is set to show up in Sephora stores beginning this summer.

In her current Dazed cover story, the former Disney princess shared her take on life in this new decade as she moves forward, according to the source via Hollywood Life.

“Just leaving behind that girl who was just, you know, very timid, weak, abused and silent. And now I’m stepping into who I’m meant to be; I’m leaving that girl behind. I’m giving her a hug. I am who I am.”

She was definitely a sight to behold in her latest Instagram post. One oversized, pink gloved-hand was held up to her pretty face, while the other floated in the air. The black-colored bodysuit she wore was blinged out with multiple jeweled belts around her tiny waist and the legs of the garment were cut up high on her hips. The onesie featured a deep plunging neckline, a large ruffle around the top edge and a thin halter strap.

Selena’s long brown locks were windblown, with a bunch of wild tresses gathering on one side of her face, which was full of makeup. Her applications included darkened and groomed eyebrows, lavender eyeshadow, a bit of blush, some contouring, and a pink color painted on her pout.

Selena’s 167 million Instagram followers were immediately enamored with her latest social media update. The post earned more than 2.7 million likes and nearly 16,000 comments within three hours of going live.

“Mickey Mouse who?” asked one follower, who was obviously being rhetorical.

“NO DON’T LEAVE BABY,” remarked a second fan, who added two worried face emoji.

“Selena leaves to make earthquakes for Selenators,” stated a third admirer, who added a fire emoji.

“This is such an A+ pic,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.