Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Ditches Her Bikini Top For A ‘Swedish Sweat Sesh’ In The Sauna

Kelly Gale has never been afraid to show some skin on her Instagram page, and did just that this week in an eye-popping new photo that is proving hard to be ignored.

The Victoria’s Secret model shared this latest addition to her feed on Wednesday and it was an instant hit with her 1.3 million followers. In the image, Kelly enjoyed a “Swedish sweat sesh” in a sauna, which a geotag on the post indicated was in Stockholm.

Kelly posed for the camera by arching her back and stretching her arms high above her head as the golden sun poured over her flawless figure. She put on quite a show for her audience by wearing a pair of minuscule white bikini bottoms that covered only what was necessary, sending temperatures soaring. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased the babe’s sculpted thighs and curves, while its waistband was rolled down low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs.

The brunette beauty took things to the next level by ditching her bikini top completely for the sauna session, a decision that made for a seriously NSFW display. A white line was drawn over Kelly’s bare chest in an attempt to avoid violating Instagram’s no nudity policy, though the effort was minimal. Nearly every inch of the model’s voluptuous assets and cleavage were left well within eyesight in the shot.

Kelly added a dainty bracelet to her barely-there ensemble that added just the right amount of bling. Her dark tresses were worn down and spilled all around her as she rested her head on the bench behind her.

Fans were far from shy about showing the Swedish smokeshow some love for her latest social media upload. The post has earned nearly 15,000 likes after just one hour of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took to the comments section of the upload to leave compliments for Kelly’s eye-popping display.

“Wow!! You look amazing!” one person wrote.

Another said that Kelly was “perfect.”

“By far the prettiest girl I’ve seen all day,” commented a third.

“Now, that is a body!” quipped a fourth.

This is hardly the first time Kelly has pushed the limits of the photo-sharing platform. Another recent addition to her page saw her take things a step further and go completely nude while posing outdoors. The skin-baring snap also proved to be extremely popular with her fans, who awarded the post over 56,000 likes.