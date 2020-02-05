‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Rocks Liquid Leggings & Combat Boots On Private Jet

Yanet Garcia’s most recent social media update is one of her best yet. As those who follow the “World’s Hottest Weather Weather Girl” on social media know, Garcia is one of the most popular influencers on the platform and she regularly dazzles in a wide-variety of hot little ensembles that include bikinis, workout wear, and everything else in between. In the most recent image that was posted on her page, the beauty stunned at 30,000 feet.

In the caption of the snapshot, Garcia tagged herself at Van Nuys Airport, where she struck a pose front and center. The bombshell sat in a cream colored leather chair, looking directly into the camera with a slight smile on her face. Garcia crossed her legs and leaned one arm on a ledge and rested the other on her lap. She looked stunning, wearing her long, dark locks down and waved in addition to a little bit of blush. The majority of her face was covered with a large pair of sunglasses.

The weather girl looked chic in a pair of tight black liquid leggings, a black shirt, and a fuzzy brown jacket on top. To complete the red-hot ensemble, she wore a pair of lace-up combat boots and in the caption, she just added a plane and heart emoji instead of words. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already garnered a ton of attention from fans.

In addition to over 94,000 likes, the image has amassed well over 200 comments— a number that continues to climb. Some of Garcia’s fans took to the photo to rave over the fact that she was traveling on a private jet while countless others commented on her beauty. A few more had no words and opted to flood the comments section with emoji. Most of the comments were in Spanish while others were in English.

“Looking so beautiful wonderful amazing gorgeous blonde innocence mind blowing good nice face keep it up and don’t drink alcohol and drug and smoking because it’s not good for your health please I L Y take care yourself please wow,” one follower wrote, adding a series of emoji to the end of the post.

“Love the pants and boots!,” another follower added in addition to a thumbs up.

“Leaving the beautiful San Fernando Valley. You are a killer Yanet,” one more gushed.

