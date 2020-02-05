Madonna Encourages Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Stay In Her NYC Apartment

The singer thinks her apartment would be a much better fit than Canada.

Even among celebrities, meeting and interacting with the royal family is uncommon. Madonna may be trying to change that though. In a post on Instagram, the singer suggested that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could sublet her apartment in New York City.

Following their decision to step back from many of their duties as members of the royal family, Meghan and Harry are planning to split their time between Canada and the United Kingdom. Madonna offered a third option.

“Don’t run off to Canada. It’s so boring there. I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. It’s two bedrooms. It’s got the best view of Manhattan,” the singer says in her Instagram video.

Madonna continues in the video by explaining that her apartment has an “incredible balcony” that she thinks is sure to be a “winner” for the new family, which also includes Harry and Meghan’s son Archie.

Madonna continues to pitch the apartment to the couple in the video, suggesting that it’s even better than Buckingham Palace. Harry and Meghan never lived in Buckingham Palace. Instead, they live in Frogmore Cottage, a slightly humbler house on the Frogmore Estate.

Madonna seemed to think her pitch was pretty good, but there were many who disagreed with that assessment.

“Don’t dis Canada. I love your music but your personality is questionable and I sometimes wonder if it’s just for attention,” one user commented.

The disappointment around her Canada comments was widespread.

“Canada is a diverse beautiful country. Disappointed you think that way,” another user said.

“Nothing wrong with Canada, how rude for a person in your position to talk like that about another country,” a third wrote.

Madonna may not love Canada, but Meghan and Harry are reportedly enjoying their quiet life in the country. According to reporting in People, a source close to the couple said that life in Canada was a relief.

“A weight has been lifted,” the source said.

Harry and Meghan’s life may be comfortable, but it did come at a cost. The couple had to renounce their royal titles, which means they can no longer be referred to as royal highnesses. Harry, who was brought up in the military, was also stripped of his honorary military appointments. They also made plans to begin making money independent of the monarchy, and agreed to pay for the renovations they’d done to Frogmore Cottage with taxpayer money. Still, given the couple’s happiness in Canada, Madonna’s offer may not be too tempting.