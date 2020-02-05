Wendy Williams Insists That Nicki Minaj Is Planning A Pregnancy To Compete With Her Ex, Safaree Samuels

Wendy Williams believes that Nicki Minaj is still in competition with her ex, Safaree Samuels and his wife Erica Mena.

The talk show host discussed the “Tusa” rapper on Wednesday, February 5. According to Hollywood Life, Williams was talking to her audience and was congratulating Samuels and Mena, who shared on Tuesday, February 4, that their baby girl was born. While congratulating the couple, Williams jumped at the chance to throw a small amount of shade in Minaj’s way. She said that the rapper is possibly thinking of having a bundle of joy of her own now that her ex has beaten her to the punch.

“Nicki Minaj is probably someplace trying to one-up them by getting pregnant as I speak,” Williams joked with her “co-hosts” on her show.

Once the audience reacted to her comment, Williams decided to double down on the claim by reminding her fans of Minaj’s new last name. The artist married her teenage love, Kenneth Petty, back in October 2019.

“Nicki is married to a man named Kenneth Petty, which makes Nicki, Mrs. Petty,” she said, adding, “What? That’s all.”

Minaj and Samuels dated for a decade before calling ending their relationship in 2014. While the two of them mentioned each other early after their breakup, they have seemed to be leading separate lives. Samuels began dating Mena in 2016 and, like his ex, married his Love and Hip-Hop castmate in October 2019.

Williams and Minaj have a sorted past with one another. The Daytime Emmy nominee has been following the rapper’s blossoming relationship with Petty since he and Minaj were spotted together on the rapper’s Instagram page. Williams has pointed out that Petty has a criminal past, including the fact that Petty is a registered sex offender and offered advice to Minaj in terms of her relationship.

Minaj decided to be mum on the comments, she addressed Williams directly on her radio show, Queen Radio. The rapper said that she knows that Williams was making her remarks from a hurt place, as she was going through her divorce from her husband of 20 years, Kevin Hunter Sr., at the time.

“There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated,” Minaj said of Williams back in November 2019.

Although Williams made her predictions on the show, Minaj hasn’t announced any plans to have a baby yet.