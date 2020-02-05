Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Phyllis Learns Bombshell Vegas Secret

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that at long last, Phyllis finally learns what Adam and Chance did together in Las Vegas, and she uses it to her advantage.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) knows that Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chance (Donny Boaz) are hiding something from their time together in Las Vegas when Adam thought he was Spider. Despite her best efforts, Phyllis still hasn’t managed to get either one of them to spill the beans. However, Phyllis is resourceful, and when she wants to know something, she stops at nothing to find out. She goes to great lengths to learn the truth, and it pays off for her in spades.

Y&R co-executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith recently sat down with Soap Opera Digest to discuss the bombshell storyline. The scribe revealed that Adam goes to Vegas to take care of the problem, and Chance unexpectedly shows up. Riza (Tina Casciani) is also involved. However, despite all the steps they take to keep the secret, Phyllis manages to get somebody to plant a listening device near where they meet.

“Phyllis knows that Adam and Chance have gone to great lengths to keep their secret, so she is determined to uncover it and use the information to her advantage,” Griffith previewed. “Adam made the mistake of betraying his alliance with Phyllis, so now he must pay the price.”

Phyllis is not one to forgive and forget, and Adam hasn’t even actually asked for forgiveness. She will take what she learns from her covert operation and use it to her advantage while also exacting her vengeance on Adam. If Chance gets caught up in things, so be it. Plus, that could cause Abby (Melissa Ordway) some angst, which makes the drama all the more worth it for Phyllis.

“Phyllis hits the jackpot when Adam and Chance’s secret falls into her lap. Phyllis is ready to right some wrongs, and the outcome will be quite explosive for those around her,” the head writer teased.

Plus, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis have been friendlier lately, and there’s no doubt that Nick would appreciate Adam suffering, especially after Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) chose Adam over Nick. The brothers Newman have a long-standing feud, and Phyllis’s dirt on Adam will likely be quite welcome for Nick. Nick and Phyllis may find themselves teaming up to bring down Nick’s baby brother and Phyllis’s nemesis as February sweeps storylines heat up.