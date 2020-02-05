Jessica Simpson Stuns In Bold Look For Her Appearance On ‘The View’

Pop star Jessica Simpson has had a packed schedule lately, making countless stops on the tour for her new memoir, Open Book. The stunner has been discussing some of the juicy details revealed in the book in her various interviews, and has also been sharing her tour outfits on her Instagram page with the hashtag #OpenBookLOOKS.

In her latest Instagram update, Jessica shared the look she wore for her appearance on morning show The View. For the occasion, the bombshell opted for a pair of wide-legged black trousers that showed off her toned thighs while also elongating her legs and making them look incredible. Her shoes weren’t visible under the hem of her pants, but the petite bombshell likely added a few extra inches to her height with a pair of heels.

While her pants were relatively neutral, Jessica added a punch of pattern and color to her ensemble with her jacket. The stunner wore a jacket that featured two eye-catching prints as well as a white fringe detail along the hem. The sleeves of the jacket were a leopard print, and the bodice was a geometric print with tones of navy blue, orange and silver. The jacket had a black collar, and the entire piece was a major style statement.

Jessica finished off her ensemble with a pair of large sunglasses that covered up the majority of her face, as well as a handbag that incorporated two different prints, just like her jacket. Her long blond locks were parted in the middle and flowed down her shoulder and chest in loose waves.

Jessica’s followers couldn’t get enough of the look, just one of many dazzling outfits the blond beauty has worn while out promoting her book. The post racked up over 55,000 likes in just three hours, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union.

“Love this!!! You look great!” one fan commented.

Another fan couldn’t get over her statement jacket, and simply said “that jacket” followed by two heart eyes emoji.

One fan purchased the memoir, and said “got the book! So excited to read next week on the beach!”

“Gorgeous outfits lately!” another fan said.

Jessica has been mixing things up with her book tour outfits, rocking ensembles with different vibes and looking gorgeous in all of them. One day, the blond beauty wore a monochromatic all-black look, and the next, as The Inquisitr reported, she went bold in a pink ensemble that channeled some major Legally Blonde vibes.