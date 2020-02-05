Trump Impeachment Results: See How Each Senator Voted In President’s Acquittal

The impeachment of President Donald Trump has come to a conclusion, ending in a seemingly inevitable acquittal, mostly along party lines, as reported by The Inquisitr. The 100-member upper house of the United States legislature voted for acquittal on the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of congress — by a margin of 52-48 on the first article of impeachment and 53-47 on the second.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah notably broke from his Republican colleagues, voting in favor of Trump’s conviction on article one — abuse of power — after signaling his intention to do so in a measure speech earlier today. Romney voted for Trump’s acquittal on the second article of impeachment, obstruction of congress. In the speech, Romney recalled the oath he took “before God, to exercise impartial justice” and outlined his belief that Trump’s actions did indeed meet the standards of high crimes and misdemeanors. He noted that he expects to face disapproval as a result of his vote, that he will be “vehemently denounced.”

“I’m sure to hear abuse from the president and his supporters. Does anyone seriously believe that I would consent to these consequences other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded of me?” Romney asked.

“With my vote, I will tell my children, and their children, that I did my duty to the best of my ability, believing that my country expected it of me. I will only be one name among many — no more, no less — to future generations of Americans who look at the record of this trial. They will note merely that I was among the senators who determined that what the president did was wrong, grievously wrong.”

While other Republicans, throughout the course of the proceedings, acknowledged the impropriety of Trump’s actions to varying degrees, none joined Romney in his belief in — and vote for — a verdict of conviction. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) had joined Romney in breaking from Republican ranks by voting in favor of witness testimony, but ultimately voted in favor of acquittal, having previously said she believed Trump had learned a “pretty big lesson” from being impeached.

None of the Senate’s 45 Democrats voted in favor of acquittal, nor did its two Independents.

Readers can check the state-by-state votes below to see how their senators voted

Alabama

Republican Richard Shelby voted in favor of acquittal.

Democrat Doug Jones voted in favor of conviction.

Alaska

Republicans Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan voted in favor of acquittal.

Arizona

Republican Martha McSally voted in favor of acquittal.

Democrat Kyrsten Sinema voted in favor of conviction.

Arkansas

Republicans John Boozman and Tom Cotton voted in favor of acquittal.

California

Democrats Diane Feinstein and Kamala Harris voted in favor of conviction.

Colorado

Democrat Michael Bennet voted in favor of conviction.

Republican Cory Gardner voted in favor of acquittal.

Connecticut

Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy voted in favor of conviction.

Delaware

Democrats Thomas Carper and Christopher Coons voted in favor of conviction.

Florida

Republicans Rick Scott and Marco Rubio voted in favor of acquittal.

Georgia

Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue voted in favor of acquittal.

Hawaii

Democrats Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz voted in favor of conviction.

Idaho

Republicans Mike Crapo and James Risch voted in favor of acquittal.

Illinois

Democrats Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin voted in favor of conviction.

Indiana

Republicans Mike Braun and Todd Young voted in favor of acquittal.

Iowa

Republicans Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley voted in favor of acquittal.

Kansas

Republicans Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts voted in favor of acquittal.

Kentucky

Republicans Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul voted in favor of acquittal.

Louisiana

Republicans Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy voted in favor of acquittal.

Maine

Republican Susan Collins voted in favor of acquittal.

Independent Angus King voted in favor of conviction.

Maryland

Democrats Benjamin Cardin and Chris Van Hollen voted in favor of conviction.

Massachusetts

Democrats Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren voted in favor of conviction.

Michigan

Democrats Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow voted in favor of conviction.

Minnesota

Democrats Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith voted in favor of conviction.

Mississippi

Republicans Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker voted in favor of acquittal.

Missouri

Republicans Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley voted in favor of acquittal.

Montana

Republican Steve Daines voted in favor of acquittal.

Democrat Jon Tester voted in favor of conviction.

Nebraska

Republicans Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse voted in favor of acquittal.

Nevada

Democrats Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen voted in favor of conviction.

New Hampshire

Democrats Margaret Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen voted in favor of conviction.

New Jersey

Democrats Cory Booker and Robert Menendez voted in favor of convitcion.

New Mexico

Democrats Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall voted in favor of conviction.

New York

Democrats Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer voted in favor of conviction.

North Carolina

Republicans Richard Burr and Thom Tillis voted in favor of acquittal.

North Dakota

Republicans Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven voted in favor of acquittal.

Ohio

Democrat Sherrod Brown voted in favor of conviction.

Republican Rob Portman voted in favor of acquittal.

Oklahoma

Republicans James Inhofe and James Lankford voted in favor of acquittal.

Oregon

Democrats Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden voted in favor of conviction.

Pennsylvania

Democrat Robert Casey voted in favor of conviction.

Republican Patrick Toomey voted in favor of acquittal.

Rhode Island

Democrats Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse voted in favor of conviction.

South Carolina

Republicans Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott voted in favor of acquittal.

South Dakota

Republicans Mike Rounds and John Thune voted in favor of acquittal.

Tennessee

Republicans Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn voted in favor of acquittal.

Texas

Republicans John Cornyn and Ted Cruz voted in favor of acquittal.

Utah

Republican Mike Lee voted in favor of acquittal.

Republican Mitt Romney voted in favor of conviction of abuse of power and acquittal of obstruction of congress.

Vermont

Democrat Patrick Leahy and Independent Bernie Sanders voted in favor of conviction.

Virginia

Democrats Tim Kaine and Mark Warner voted in favor of conviction.

Washington

Democrats Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray voted in favor of conviction.

West Virginia

Republican Shelley Capito voted in favor of acquittal.

Democrat Joe Manchin voted in favor of conviction.

Wisconsin

Democrat Tammy Baldwin voted in favor of conviction.

Republican Ron Johnson voted in favor of acquittal.

Wyoming

Republicans John Barrasso and Michael Enzi voted in favor of acquittal.