Scheana Marie Confirms She’s In A Long-Distance Relationship With New Boyfriend Brock Davies

Scheana Marie's boyfriend lives in San Diego.

Scheana Marie recently opened up about her new romance with Brock Davies.

Just under three months after going public with the rugby player on Instagram, the Vanderpump Rules star appeared on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast, where she confirmed she is in a long-distance relationship with Brock, who lives two hours away from her Marina Del Ray apartment in San Diego, California.

Although Scheana admitted that traveling south is quite the hike, she revealed that she’s used to the commute because she has a vacation home in Palm Springs, which she tries to visit each week.

Speaking of the time she and Brock have spent at her vacation pad, the reality star said that they celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday there for a few days and had a lot of fun with one another.

“I try and be there every week,” she shared, via YouTube.

“Between Marina Del Ray, San Diego, and Palm Springs, I’m used to the two-hour drive,” Scheana continued. “It’s nothing.”

As the episode continued, Scheana revealed that she’s been getting Botox for nearly a decade and has no plans to stop anytime soon.

Scheana then joked that because she is dating a younger man, she needs to do whatever it takes to stay looking young.

“I’m dating a guy who’s 29. So, I have to keep up with him, you know?” she asked.

Scheana and Brock began dating last year after filming wrapped on the currently airing eighth season of Vanderpump Rules. So, when it comes to Brock appearing on the show, he will not be seen until the series’ potential ninth season next year.

While Brock won’t be featured as a love interest of Scheana’s during Season 8, Scheana’s love life has been discussed on a number of occasions throughout the first several episodes of the series. In fact, during episode one, new cast member Brett Caprioni claimed to have shared a kiss with Scheana before Scheana admitted to a one-month relationship with TomTom manager Max Boyens, who was also added as a new cast member for Season 8.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana revealed she and Brock would likely consider moving in together after both of their leases expire while chatting with Hollywood Life at the end of last year.

“I mean, it’s only been three months, so not moving in together anytime soon, but I don’t know, maybe when our leases are up,” she shared at the time.