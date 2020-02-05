Bombshell Kara Del Toro Shows Off Her Perfect Tan In Barely-There White Lingerie

Kara Del Toro gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week with a stunning new set of photos that brought some serious heat to her page.

The eye-popping new addition to the bombshell’s Instagram page was shared on Wednesday and included two steamy snaps of the 25-year-old posing by an outdoor bathtub. In her hand was a clear bag full of her Bali Body tanning supplies, which she appeared to have already put to use before the images were captured.

To show off the results of her self-tanner, Kara rocked a skimpy set of lingerie from Lounge Underwear that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The set included a white ribbed t-shirt bra with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It also boasted a low-cut design that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight, which was enhanced by its underwire-style push-up cups.

The Maxim model’s matching white panties were even more risque than the top half of her look — though nobody seemed bothered by the racy display. The barely-there garment covered only what was necessary and boasted a daringly high-cut design that allowed Kara to flaunt her long, toned legs and killer curves. A swipe to the second slide in the upload saw the stunner standing with her back to the camera, revealing that number’s thong-style that exposed her curvy booty in its entirety. Meanwhile, its curved waistband sat low on the babe’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

Kara also slipped into a pair of white slippers to complete her itty-bitty ensemble and added a stack of gold necklaces and hoop earrings for the perfect amount of bling. She tied her honey blond tresses up in a sleek bun that sat high up on her head to show off even more of her deep, all-over tan. As for her beauty, Kara was done up with a full face of makeup that included lipstick, a dusting of blush, a shimmering highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the social media sensation were far from shy about showing some love for the skin-baring double Instagram update. The upload has racked up nearly 9,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Kara’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You have a sensational body,” one person wrote.

Another called Kara an “absolute hottie.”

“Is it even possible to walk on the same Earth with such a beautiful woman?” questioned a third.

This is hardly the first time that Kara has flaunted her incredible figure on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her ditching her top completely while rocking a pair of sheer black tights that left very little to the imagination. That look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the photos more than 35,000 likes.