Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Shows Off Flexibility As She Opens Legs Wide In Revealing Monokini

Anita Herbert shared a stunning new update to her Instagram account in which she shows off not only her amazing physique but also her incredible flexibility to her 2.1 million fans.

On Wednesday, the Hungarian fitness model took to the popular social media app took to the popular social media app to post a snapshot of herself striking a beautiful pose that showcases her fit physique.

In the black-and-white photo, Herbert posed in front of a white wall as she stood on her tiptoes with her legs wide apart, creating right angles with her knees. She faced the camera while placing one arm in front of her crotch and the other bent in front of her chest. This strong pose enhances the musculature of her quads and calves. The snapshot was taken by photographer Kai York. Herbert did not reveal where the picture was taken.

Herbert rocked a one-piece bathing suit in a dark color that contrasts beautifully with the white backdrop. The monokini features thick straps that go over her shoulders. It also has a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, showcasing a bit of her cleavage as well as sideboob.

The swimsuit has a large cut out in the stomach area, exposing her chiseled abs. The open space also shows off a bit of underboob. The suit boasts high-cut legs that come up high on Herbert’s sides, highlighting her strong hips.

Herbert did not reveal where her swimsuit is from. The model wore her dark tresses in a side part and pulled back in a low ponytail. She had her head slightly tilted to the side as she shot a fierce, defiant gaze at the onlooker with her lips parted a little bit.

The fitness model and trainer wore dark eye makeup, which gave her gaze extra depth.

In her caption, she went on a lengthy discussion about how caught up most of us are in the battle of how we look versus how she should look.

The post was an immediate success with her followers. Within the first hour of being up, the photo has garnered more than 12,000 likes and upwards of 420 comments. Users of the social media platform to praise her beauty and to engage with her caption.

“So hot,” one user wrote, adding a fire and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Gorgeousness!!! You do you beauty,” replied another one, also including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Yes to caring less [black heart emoji] but also love this picture,” a third fan chimed in.