Colombian Smokeshow Ariana James Flaunts Muscular Legs & Derriere In Tight Purple Leggings

Ariana James‘ most recent Instagram update has her fans drooling. As those who follow the fitness trainer on social media know, James has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure for the camera and she regularly rocks some seriously sexy outfits including bikinis, lingerie, and scandalous workout wear as well. The latest video clip that was shared on her page showcased her insanely sculpted body.

In the caption of the post, the black-haired beauty tagged herself at Brickell. She appeared to be in her element, doing a number of different stretches and exercises and looking like the fitness pro that she is. James left little to the imagination while clad in a pair of skintight purple leggings that hugged her lower half perfectly while showing off her pert derriere and muscular legs.

She paired the workout pants with a tight black crop top and flaunted her taut tummy. James matched the top with a pair of plain black sneakers and accessorized the hot number with a baseball cap. For the workout inspired theme, the smokeshow wore her long locks slicked back in a low ponytail while also rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. In the caption, she plugged the Bang Energy Drink.

In just a few short minutes of going live, the hot new social media update is earning the model rave reviews with over 14,000 likes in addition to over 200 comments. Some of her followers took to the post to let her know that she looks gorgeous while many others raved over her flawless figure. A few more simply used emoji to express their thoughts and about half of the comments were in Spanish and the other half in English.

“You look good in purple,” one Instagrammer wrote, adding a single purple emoji to the end of the post.

“You look incredible in everything but I love this outfit on you my queen,” a second follower raved.

“You’re stunning beauty makes every man’s day with more glorious,” another gushed in addition to a number flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that James dropped jaws in another smoking hot look, that time in one that was a lot dressier. The model flaunted her generous cleavage in a red, cold shoulder top that featured a peek-a-boo slit in the middle and revealing a lot to onlookers. Like her most recent post, that one earned James rave reviews from fans, earning thousands of likes.