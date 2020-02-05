Meghan Trainor Stuns In Low-Cut Top With Shoulder Pads & Loose-Fitted Pants For New Music Video

For Meghan Trainor’s Instagram upload, the talented singer looks stunning in a look taken from her new music video.

The “All About That Bass” chart-topper wowed in a low-cut black top with huge shoulder pads. The garment displayed her decolletage and had white pinstripes going down it. Trainor paired the ensemble with loose-fitted gray pants that also had a thin white pinstripe pattern and finished the outfit off with a white pair of chunky sneakers.

For her makeup, she applied a glossy lip and bright eyeshadow. The “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” songstress accessorized herself with a thin necklace, multiple rings, and acrylic nails. The blond beauty sported her hair down and curly.

In the pic, Trainor posed in front of a colorful tiled wall. She tilted her head back and looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression. The “Dear Future Husband” hitmaker parted her lips and placed both hands beside her.

For her caption, Trainor asked her 10.7 million followers to comment with the handshake emoji if they had watched her new music video for her new single, “Nice To Meet Ya,” featuring rapper Nicki Minaj.

She credited her glam squad who helped her achieve the glammed-up for the video shoot — hairstylist; Iggy Rosales, makeup artist; Alison Christian, fashion stylist; Hayley Atkin, tailor maker; Alex Navarro, and nail tech; Sarai Echeverria.

In the span of a couple of days, her post racked up more than 180,000 likes and over 2,100 comments proving to be popular with her fans.

“Love love love it!!! Can’t stop jamming to the album,” one user wrote.

“The music video is so bomb,” another shared, adding the eye-heart face and flame emoji.

“And you look SO GOOD in this outfit!!” a third fan remarked.

“The hair and makeup are seriously everything in this,” a fourth admirer commented.

In the space of five days, the official music video for “Nice To Meet Ya” has been watched an impressive 8.1 million times on her official YouTube channel and features Nicki Minaj in it.

Trainor sports multiple looks throughout and really turned up the sass.

The single is taken from her third studio album, Treat Myself, which has been described as an exciting listen by Idolator.

Trainor is no stranger to impressing her followers with her Instagram uploads. Last month, the “Me Too” entertainer shared two photos in black-and-white which looked very old Hollywood glam. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a suit jacket made up of two colors — light gray plaid and black with pinstripes.