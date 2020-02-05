Erica Mena And Safaree Samuels Welcome Their First Child Together, Share Photos On Instagram

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels have officially welcomed their daughter into the world.

The Love and Hip-Hop: New York stars recently shared with their millions of Instagram followers that they are now the proud parents of a baby girl. According to CNN, Samuels was the first of the couple to post their daughter with a photo of her holding his finger with her tiny hand. The rapper and music producer then paid homage to the late Kobe Bryant and shared that he is now a #girldad after having his firstborn. The hashtag has been used as a way to celebrate Bryant online, who was the proud father of four girls.

Mena also posted how happy she is to see her husband bond with their new bundle of joy. She took to her own Instagram page to post a photo of Samuels holding their daughter in his arms. He is wearing a black t-shirt in the photo as he admires their new baby. As for the baby, she is wrapped up in a white blanket with blue and pink stripes. She is also wearing an adorable striped bonnet on her tiny head. Mena expressed to her fans how blessed she was for the life that she said she “prayed for.”

Both Mena and Samuels received praise and well wishes from their fans on the two posts they shared. Many of their followers have been following Mena’s pregnancy since she and Samuels announced that they were expecting in October 2019. Mena has posted various photos of her as her baby bump continued to grow as a way to update the fans of her journey.

“Congratulations welcome to the #girldad club,” one fan wrote on Samuels’ post.

“Congrats guys! Such a blessing,” a second fan exclaimed.

“Oh my goodness the princess has arrived!!! Congrats my love so happy you’re both healthy,” Mena’s follower wrote.

“Congratulations sis. God bless your growing family,” another fan chimed in.

The two VH1 stars’ romance began back in 2016. Before they were a couple, they both appeared on Scared Famous alongside several other reality stars. The pair began dating and were engaged on Christmas Day 2018. Following their pregnancy announcement, the two also got married in October 2019. Viewers of Love and Hip-Hop were able to see their wedding unfold on Season 10 of the show.

Samuels shared during Scared Famous that he was going to marry Mena one day, even though the two weren’t in a relationship at the time. The ex of Nicki Minaj posted the video of him professing his plan to marry the former video vixen recently on Instagram, as a way to look back on how far they have come.

While their daughter is Samuels’ firstborn, she is Mena’s second. She has one son, King, from a previous relationship.