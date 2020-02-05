Kevin Hart Admits ‘I Did F*ck Up’ Regarding Oscars Controversy, Condemns His Homophobic Statements

Last year, comedian Kevin Hart was slated to host the Oscars until old tweets of his that had homophobic connotations resurfaced. Amidst the controversy, Hart stepped down from hosting duties and the academy decided to forego having anybody take his place. Now he says he fully understands how badly he messed up.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star later apologized for his insensitive comments. As covered by Billboard, Hart had a series of tweets from 2009 to 2011 that had anti-LGBTQ in nature.

A few were about how upset he would be to find out his son was gay, and that he would “break a dollhouse over his head” if he found him playing with one. In another tweet, he made reference to another user’s profile picture and said it looked like “a gay billboard for AIDS.”

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Hart comes clean about his prior mistakes, and discusses what had to happen for him to realize the breadth of his mistakes.

Originally, he had resentment for people unearthing tweets he posted a decade earlier. His anger was stewing and he blamed others for forcing his hand in stepping down.

“There was a big gap between what I thought the problem was versus what the problem really was,” Hart said in the interview.

The 40-year-old mentions that he distanced himself from that sort of humor for over 10 years “because it was a problem.” He emphasized that a person’s sexual orientation doesn’t matter to him and he’s going to love someone regardless.

After he made his public apology, and stepped down from his Oscar-hosting duties there was still a disconnect between Hart and some of his famous friends. Conversations with them made him realize that simply apologizing without admonishing homophobic behavior was not enough of a gesture.

“It wasn’t until close friends like Wanda Sykes, Lee Daniels and Ellen [DeGeneres] talked to me and explained what they didn’t hear me say that I understood,” the Wedding Ringer actor added, “Then I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t I did f*ck up.'”

The comedian said he believes in owning up to your mistakes, but hopes last year’s “hardships” will come with silver lining. He wants to provide “some motivation or inspiration” for others who may have been close-minded themselves.

“I’m a firm believer in laying in the bed that you made,” Hart said. “Problems are made to be solved. Maybe if people see how I’ve gone through some of my hardships, they’ll find some motivation or inspiration.”

Once again the Academy Awards will be host-less when they take place this Sunday, February 06.