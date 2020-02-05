Fitness Bombshell Qimmah Russo Tackles Intense Workout In Sports Bra And Leggings

Qimmah Russo shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed to encourage her 1.3 million fans to consider her personal coaching services.

On Wednesday, February 5, the American fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a video of herself working out in flattering activewear that showcases her strong physique.

In the clip, Russo could be seen engaging in a series of different exercises that focus on different parts of the body, from crunches, to weight lighting, to using a rope to work on her upper body. The video was shot and edited by photographer and videographer Assaf Derso, as indicated by her tag.

In her caption, she gave her contact information to those who might be interested in a personal coach. She specified that she is available in Los Angeles only.

Russo rocked a mismatched workout set that exposed her figure. On her upper body, the brunette bombshell had on a sports bra with thick straps that to over her shoulders. The top also features a low-cut neckline that sits low on her chest, showcasing quite a bit of her ample cleavage. The sports bra appears to have a strong lower band that gives it a good amount of support for more strenuous routines.

The fitness model and trainer teamed her top with a pair of white yoga pants that sit just below her navel, exposing her bellybutton piercing, in addition to her taut midsection. The leggings cling to Russo’s lower body, highlighting her killer quads and strong hips.

Russo did not say where her outfit is from. The model also had on a pair of black gloves to help her lift weights without hurting her palms.

She wore her blond highlighted hair in two side braids that cascade down her sides. Russo wore a little bit of makeup in the shot, though she kept it pretty simple.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within just a couple of hours of being published, the video has been viewed more than 20,500 times, garnering upwards of 5,300 likes and over 110 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Russo’s strength and skills, while also pointing out her beauty and physique.

“HALF WOMAN HALF AMAZING,” one user raved.

“Ugh I wish I lived in LA I need you,” replied another fan, adding a crying emoji and a red heart after the words.

“Yes, get at them ropes,” a third fan chimed in, including a smiling daredevil, side eyes and hands raised at the end of the comment.