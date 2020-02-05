‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Reacts To Claims Of Having Replaced Kristen Doute With Lala Kent

Stassi Schroeder is setting the record straight.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been on the outs for the past several months and as they attempt to figure out where their relationship stands as the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules plays out, plenty of rumors are swirling in regard to Schroeder allegedly replacing Doute with people she has more in common with, at least relationally.

During an interview with Us Weekly on February 5, per YouTube, Schroeder reacted to a recent comment made by Doute in which Doute suggested Schroeder didn’t want to make amends with her because she’s single and Schroeder is preparing to get married later this year.

“That is the sort of thing that pushes me even further away,” Schroeder explained.

According to Schroeder, she wouldn’t have been pushing Doute to split from ex-boyfriend Brian Carter if she didn’t want to have a friend who was single.

While Schroeder and Doute haven’t been close for a while, they did recently see one another at a Super Bowl party but only exchanged pleasantries with one another.

The ladies also saw one another at Brittany Cartwright’s birthday party in January but have yet to successfully move forward with their relationship.

As for rumors claiming Schroeder brought Lala Kent into her friend group as a replacement for Doute, Schroeder said that was definitely not the case before confirming that the Witches of WeHo was always about her, Doute, and Katie Maloney.

“This isn’t about taking a place. We were just the Witches of WeHo because it was us three together. It’s not like someone can come in and be a third,” Schroeder noted.

Schroeder then said that when it comes to a friend group, it’s always better to have four.

As Vanderpump Rules fans have seen over the past year, Schroeder has grown extremely close to Kent and Brittany Cartwright and even traveled to Paris with the two of them and Maloney last year. Then, last month, in honor of Maloney’s 33rd birthday, the foursome ventured to Utah for a winter getaway.

Last month, on the very first episode of Kent’s podcast with her fiancé, Randall Emmett, Give Them Lala… With Randall, Schroeder was featured as their very first guest and during the show, the two women admitted to butting heads over the color of Schroeder’s bridesmaids dresses while attending the BravoCon fan convention in November.

The ladies then confirmed that they quickly talked through things and made amends.

“I really do appreciate you letting me win that one fight,” Schroeder said, according to The Inquisitr.