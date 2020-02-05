‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Slays In Crop Top & Ripped Denim

“The Most Beautiful Girl In The World,” Thylane Blondeau looked like an absolute smokeshow in the most recent photo that was shared on her page. As fans know, Blondeau regularly floods her account with sexy photos and videos and her followers simply can’t get enough of her. In one of the latest shots that was posted to her Instagram stories, the bombshell smoldered in another selfie.

In the caption of the update, Blondeau geo-tagged her location in Munich, Germany. She appeared to be in an elevator while she posed front and center, snapping a photo in the mirror in front of her. In the black and white shot, the brunette beauty looked flawless, wearing her long locks down and parted in the middle. She appeared to be wearing a subtle application of makeup that included a hint of eyeliner and mascara.

The model’s killer figure took center stage in the image as she rocked a short black crop top that hit well above her naval, showcasing her taut tummy for the camera. She paired the look with some ripped denim jeans that were loose-fitting and had plenty of holes down both of the legs, exposing hints of her stems underneath. Blondeau playfully tugged at her belt loops and pulled her pants down just a tad.

The model completed the look with a black bracelet on her wrist and she held a sweater in the crease of her arm in the other. In the next clip that was shared on her story, the model told fans that she was just going to be in Munich for 24 hours. In that particular update, she was sitting in a hair and makeup chair and appeared to be getting all glammed-up for a photoshoot while the next post in her series included a studio with a white backdrop and a ton of cameras around it.

In the last clip in the set, Blondeau rocked a pair of pigtail braids and a silly filter on her face while clad in a black robe that exposed her shoulders. This is not the first time in the past few weeks that the stunner has given fans a glimpse into a shoot that she was taking part in. In another sexy social media share, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty rocked a sexy, ombre colored dress for a spread in Cosmopolitan Magazine. Once again, she looked nothing short of spectacular and the social media update earned her a ton of likes and comments from fans.