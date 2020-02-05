Rita Ora Wears Low-Cut Green Dress On ‘The Masked Singer’

Rita Ora is currently one of the panelists on The Masked Singer in the U.K. and wore a bright number for the last episode.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a green dress with a hint of white going down the sleeves. The garment was very low-cut and displayed her decolletage, which she accessorized with numerous necklaces. The item of clothing had long sleeves and went above her knees. Ora paired the look with white heels and sported her hair half up. She had a head mic attached to her so she could freely talk during the filming without holding a microphone every time.

For her makeup, the “How We Do (Party)” chart-topper applied black eyeliner, a glossy lip and a coat of black nail polish.

In a series of photos on Instagram, Ora showcased her look from different angles.

In the first, she was photographed fairly close up. Ora raised one hand to her head while looking over to her left. The “Only Want You” songstress pouted while getting her hair touched up. Her large hand tattoo stood out, as well as the colorful garment.

In the next frame, Ora was captured from head to toe. She appeared backstage at The Masked Singer by her dressing room door. She kicked her leg out and opened her mouth wide. Ora looked directly at the camera lens with a cheeky expression and proved to be having fun on the show.

In the third and final pic, she posed in front of black stage equipment boxes. Ora spread her arms out and spread her legs over while flashing a smile.

In the span of a couple of days, her post racked up more than 258,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be popular with her 16 million followers.

“YOU LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, attaching the green love heart emoji.

“Roses are red. Violets are blue. If you don’t like Rita there’s something wrong with you,” another shared.

“Such a natural beauty Miss Ora,” a third fan remarked.

“Dress is beautiful. However, I’m sure everything looks beautiful on you” a fourth admirer commented.

Ora is known for her fashion Instagram pictures and enjoys sharing with her followers what she’s wearing. For the second airing of The Masked Singer, the “Let You Love Me” entertainer wowed in an eye-catching shirt with a long train. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she paired the look with thigh-high boots which had a similar graphic print to the shirt and made her stand out.