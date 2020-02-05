Norwegian Bombshell Frida Aasen Bares Chest Under Open Blazer In Sultry New Photos

Frida Aasen has been spicing up her Instagram page this week, and her most recent post is no exception.

On Wednesday, February 5, the Norwegian bombshell took to the popular social media app to share a series of sultry shots that see her in a sophisticated, but revealing, outfit, and her 588,000 Instagram followers are dying over it.

For the photos, Aasen lay on an off-white leather couch while striking different poses that showcase her modeling skills. The pictures were taken indoors in an elegant setting with low lighting, with the exception of bright streaks that could be natural or artificial. The Victoria’s Secret model did not say where the shoot was taken, but she specified that the photographer was Sara Abraham.

Aasen rocked a mismatched outfit that showed quite a bit of skin on her torso. On her upper body, the blond bombshell had on a black blazer featuring a loose, long cut. The garment also has strong, structured shoulders that give Aasen a strong look.

The blazer is completely open at the front, showing that Aasen did not wear a bra or anything else underneath. The look pretty much bared her chest, though the fronts of the blazer were carefully placed to prevent her breasts from showing, and thus abiding by Instagram’s community guidelines that prevent nudity.

Aasen teamed her blazer with a pair of white jeans that sit just above her bellybutton, leaving her toned upper ads fully on display. The pants are also loose, giving the whole look a casual, cool vibe. The model accessorized her outfit with a white belt hooked through the hoops of the jeans. Her full outfit is better seen in the third photo. Aasen did not include any details about brands with her post.

The model wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled down in straight strands that fall over her shoulders and onto her back. Aasen wore minimal, neutral makeup that showcases her natural features and beauty.

The series was an immediate hit with her fans. In under an hour of being published, the photos have attracted more than 7,100 likes and upwards of 70 comments, suggesting the interactions will continue to pour in throughout the day. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Aasen’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“L[o]ve these images of you,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a sparkly red heart emoji.

“[L]ife barbie,” replied another one, including a string of heart-eyes emoji with the message.