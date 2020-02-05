Jojo Babie Stuns In Cut-Out Bra In New Instagram Pic

Jojo Babie turned up the heat today on her Instagram page with a new lingerie pic. She rocked a matching set, which likely caught many of her fans’ attention, considering that the bra had risqué cut-outs.

The stunner posed in a short hallway leading up to a door for the selfie. She leaned against the wall with her left shoulder and rested her right forearm on her head. Jojo also crossed her left leg in front and popped out her right hip to accentuate her curvy figure.

The bra was black with lace trim along the top, while the lower portion of the piece was made up only of straps. This left her underboob on display, with her bottoms mimicking the same strappy design. The bra had unconventional halter-style straps that extended from the middle of the cups, which further brought attention to her cleavage.

The main portion of the bottoms were made up of lace, and there were two tiers of straps: one that rested high on her waist, and another that rested low on her hips.

Jojo wore her hair down in a heavy right part, and left some of her her wavy locks falling down along the side of her body. The makeup that she wore looked minimal, although her nose and mouth were obscured in the photo, thanks to the placement of her black phone. However, her French manicure was hard to miss.

The only accessory that she wore was her usual belly button ring, otherwise she kept the focus on her figure.

The stunner’s followers took to the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“Dream girl!!!” gushed an admirer.

“Heaven on Earth,” declared a fan.

Others were busy responding to the flirty question that Jojo posed is the caption.

“Very likely…your musical taste will be the deciding factor!” exclaimed a supporter.

“Lol I want to see some one [sic] saying no lol forgive me,” joked a fourth social media user.

In addition, the sensation shared another photo to her Instagram page on January 1 where she rocked lingerie. This time, she opted for a white lace teddy with a cut-out in the front in the shape of an upside-down teardrop. This revealing cut, coupled with the sheer fabric, left little to the imagination. Jojo posed in the same spot as in her newest selfie while holding a red rose in one hand. She gave a sultry pout for the shot.