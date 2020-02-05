‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kelsey Merritt Soaks Up The Sun In A Strappy Red Bikini

Kelsey Merritt gave her fans something to talk about this week when shes shared a sizzling new Instagram post that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The eye-popping photo was shared on Wednesday and was an instant hit with the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model’s 1.5 million followers on the social media platform. The image saw the 23-year-old soaking up “the last bit of sunshine” in the Dominican Republic, where she’s been for the last few days shooting her spread for the 2020 edition of the bikini-clad publication.

Kelsey stretched out across a white towel in the sand to catch her last few rays of tropical sun before heading to New York, and looked smoking hot while she did it. The babe rocked a minuscule bikini that did way more showing than covering up, making for a skin-baring display that proved impossible to be ignored.

The Filipina bombshell slayed in her strappy two-piece that boasted a bold red color that popped against her all-over glow. The set included a halter-style top with the shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms — but that’s not all. Kelsey bikini top also featured tiny triangle-shaped cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, as well as a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage from nearly every angle. Smaller, triangle-shaped cutouts adorned the edge of the bikini to flash even more skin, while a second strap wrapped tight around her rib cage to accentuate her slender frame.

Kelsey’s matching bikini bottoms were even more risque than the top half of her look — though nobody seemed bothered by the racy sight. The number covered only what was necessary and featured a daringly high-cut design that allowed the stunner to show off her long legs and peachy booty. Meanwhile, its waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips to draw even more attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Fans wasted no time in showing the brunette beauty some love for her latest smoldering snap. It has racked up nearly 32,000 likes after just two hours of going live, and that number still continues to grow by the second. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Kelsey’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another aid that Kelsey was “goals.”

“Beautiful as always,” commented a third.

“You look good in red!” quipped a fourth.

Kelsey has been far from shy about showing off her bikini body during her trip to the Dominican Republic. Earlier this week, the babe stunned her fans again by showing off her killer curves in an impossibly tiny, rust-colored two-piece that left very little to the imagination. That post also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the snap over 94,000 likes.